 »   »  Použití Go pro automatizaci práce s aplikacemi s interaktivním příkazovým řádkem

1. Nástroje typu expect

Při automatizaci úloh, v nichž je nutné kooperovat s interaktivními nástroji ovládanými ze standardního vstupu (telnet, ssh, ftp, všechny interpretry, gdb, různé instalační skripty atd. atd.), se mnohdy používá nástroj expect. S využitím tohoto nástroje je možné specifikovat a následně spouštět operace typu „pokud se na terminálu objeví text ‚login‘, pošli aplikaci na její standardní vstup obsah proměnné login“, popř. je dokonce možné provést rozeskoky podle toho, jaká zpráva se na terminálu objeví. I z tohoto důvodu se expect používá pro testování aplikací, například v telcom oblasti. Nástroj expect je skutečně všestranně použitelný, ovšem má také několik nevýhod. Jednou z nich je, že je naprogramován v dnes již poněkud obstarožním programovacím jazyce TCL a i skripty pro expect je tedy nutné v TCL vytvářet.

To může být pro současné programátory poněkud těžký oříšek a navíc je relativně složité zařadit expect například do integračních testů vyvinutých v odlišném programovacím jazyce. Dnes ovšem již existuje větší množství alternativních implementací prakticky stejné funkcionality, jakou nabízí samotný expect. Pro prakticky jakýkoli rozšířený programovací jazyk najdeme alespoň jednu alternativní implementaci. Týká se to pochopitelně i programovacího jazyka Go, pro který existuje knihoven hned několik. A právě těmito knihovnami – přesněji řečeno dvěma knihovnami z rozsáhlejší nabídky – se budeme v dnešní části seriálu o programovacím jazyce Go podrobněji zabývat.

2. Ukázky použití původního expect a varianty vytvořené v Pythonu

Podívejme se však nejprve na typický příklad použití nástroje expect. Tento příklad najdete například na Wikipedii, ale i v mnoha dalších článcích, které se tímto užitečným nástrojem zabývají. Ve skriptu je provedeno připojení (přes telnet) na vzdálený stroj. Ve chvíli, kdy vzdálený stroj čeká na zadání uživatelského jména, je mu posláno jméno (resp. přesněji řečeno jakýkoli text) uložené v proměnné my_user_id. Dále se na výzvu pro zadání hesla naprosto stejným způsobem předá heslo z proměnné nazvané my_password. Nakonec se očekává zobrazení výzvy (zde ve tvaru %); v této chvíli se na vzdálený stroj pošle specifikovaný příkaz a spojení se ukončí příkazem „exit“:

spawn telnet $remote_server expect "username:" # Send the username, and then wait for a password prompt. send "$my_user_id\r" expect "password:" # Send the password, and then wait for a shell prompt. send "$my_password\r" expect "%" # Send the prebuilt command, and then wait for another shell prompt. send "$my_command\r" expect "%" # Capture the results of the command into a variable. This can be displayed, or written to disk. set results $expect_out(buffer) # Exit the telnet session, and wait for a special end-of-file character. send "exit\r" expect eof

Nepatrně složitější příklad (taktéž ovšem velmi typický – najdete ho v prakticky každém tutoriálu o expectu) se pokusí připojit na vzdálený stroj přes ssh. Tentokrát je ovšem proveden rozeskok na základě toho, jaká informace se vypíše. Při prvním připojení se totiž ssh zeptá, zda se skutečně připojuje k ověřenému stroji (odpovídáme zde automaticky „yes“, což ovšem není příliš bezpečné), při dalším připojení je již adresa zapamatována, takže se ssh přímo zeptá na heslo. Pokud nedojde ani k jedné variantě, je připojení ihned ukončeno příkazem exit:

set timeout 60 spawn ssh $user@machine while {1} { expect { eof {break} "The authenticity of host" {send "yes\r"} "password:" {send "$password\r"} "*\]" {send "exit\r"} } } wait close $spawn_id

expect v předchozím skriptu umožňuje rozeskok. V programovacím jazyce TCL je totiž velmi snadné přidávat další jazykové konstrukce, protože celé TCL je (poněkud zjednodušeně řečeno) postaveno pouze na několika textových substitucích a nikoli na pevně zadané syntaxi. Poznámka: samotný příkazv předchozím skriptu umožňuje rozeskok. V programovacím jazyce TCL je totiž velmi snadné přidávat další jazykové konstrukce, protože celé TCL je (poněkud zjednodušeně řečeno) postaveno pouze na několika textových substitucích a nikoli na pevně zadané syntaxi.

Pro zajímavost se ještě podívejme na způsob implementace funkcionality nástroje expect v Pythonu, konkrétně s využitím balíčku nazvaného pexpect. Tentokrát se spustí interpret Pythonu, na jeho výzvu (prompt) se zadá příkaz pro otočení řetězce a z výstupu se zjistí výsledek této operace:

import pexpect c = pexpect.spawnu('/usr/bin/env python') c.expect('>>>') print('And now for something completely different...') print(''.join(reversed((c.before)))) print('Yes, it\'s python, but it\'s backwards.') print() print('Escape character is \'^]\'.') print(c.after, end=' ') c.interact() c.kill(1) print('is alive:', c.isalive())

3. Balíčky go-expect, gexpect a GoExpect

Jak jsme si již řekli v úvodní kapitole, existuje pro programovací jazyk Go hned několik knihoven, které ve větší či menší míře implementují základní operace, které známe z původního nástroje expect. Jedná se o následující knihovny:

Balíček goexpect

https://github.com/google/goexpect Balíček go-expect

https://github.com/Netflix/go-expect Balíček gexpect

https://github.com/Thomas­Rooney/gexpect

V navazujících kapitolách se budeme zabývat především druhým zmíněným balíčkem pojmenovaným go-expect a balíčkem třetím gexpect. První balíček bude popsán v samostatném článku, protože se nabízí poměrně rozsáhlou funkcionalitu.

4. Nejjednodušší použití balíčku go-expect – test obsahu standardního výstupu vybrané aplikace

Prvním balíčkem s implementací vybraných operací nástroje expect v programovacím jazyce Go je balíček nazvaný go-expect. Ukažme si nyní jedno z nejjednodušších použití tohoto balíčku. Vytvoříme test, v němž spustíme příkaz uname (bez dalších parametrů) a následně otestujeme, zda se na standardním výstupu z tohoto nástroje objevil text „Linux“. Nejprve je nutné získat instanci virtuální konzole, pochopitelně s kontrolou, zda při její konstrukci nedošlo k chybě:

console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close()

Dále se přes standardní knihovnu os/exec spustí příkaz „uname“ a upraví se jeho vstupně/výstupní proudy, aby příkaz bylo možné ovládat z virtuální konzole:

command := exec.Command("uname") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start()

Na standardním výstupu aplikace by se měl objevit řetězec „Linux“, což ihned zjistíme:

console.ExpectString("Linux")

Úplný zdrojový kód tohoto demonstračního příkladu naleznete na adrese https://github.com/tisnik/go-root/blob/master/article 43 /go-expect/01_check_uname.go:

package main import ( "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("uname") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) console.ExpectString("Linux") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

Při spuštění aplikace (psané v Go) se na standardním výstupu postupně objevují i texty vypsané spuštěným nástrojem uname:

Linux

5. Nastavení doby čekání při testu standardního výstupu aplikace

V případě, že se na standardním výstupu spuštěné aplikace neobjeví očekávaný řetězec (v předchozím příkladu to byl text „Linux“), bude program ve výchozím nastavení pozastaven na neomezenou dobu, protože nemůže vědět, kdy (a zda vůbec) se tento řetězec může objevit. Toto chování většinou není ideální, protože se může stát, že se očekávaný řetězec neukáže nikdy. Z tohoto důvodu lze již při inicializaci konzole určit čas, po který se má po zavolání metody Expect na řetězec čekat:

console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout), expect.WithDefaultTimeout(100*time.Millisecond))

Příklad nepatrně upravíme takovým způsobem, aby se očekával řetězec „BSD“ namísto „Linux“:

str, err := console.ExpectString("BSD") if err != nil { log.Fatalf("BSD expected, but got %s", str) }

Takový řetězec se na testovaném stroji nemůže objevit, proto dojde po spuštění aplikace k očekávané chybě:

Linux 2019/11/23 13:01:37 BSD expected, but got Linux exit status 1

Úplný kód druhého demonstračního příkladu najdeme na adrese https://github.com/tisnik/go-root/blob/master/article 43 /go-expect/02_check_uname_timeout.go:

package main import ( "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout), expect.WithDefaultTimeout(100*time.Millisecond)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("uname") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) str, err := console.ExpectString("BSD") if err != nil { log.Fatalf("BSD expected, but got %s", str) } err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

6. Podobný příklad s testem výstupu příkazu curl

Přesné chování metody console.ExpectString si ověříme na dalším demonstračním příkladu, v němž bude spuštěn příkaz curl a testovat budeme, zda odpověď obsahuje informaci o přesunu stránky na odlišnou adresu (301 Moved Permanently):

package main import ( "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("curl", "-X", "HEAD", "-v", "github.com") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) console.ExpectString("Location: https://github.com/") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

Po spuštění příkladu si povšimněte, že se vypíše pouze výstup až do očekávaného řetězce, ale další zprávy již nejsou ani vypsány ani zpracovány. Metoda console.ExpectString totiž prochází přečteným výstupem aplikace od aktuálního bodu až do toho okamžiku, kdy řetězec nalezne (pokud ho nenalezne, bude čekat na další výstup, popř. po určeném timeoutu skončí s chybou):

* Rebuilt URL to: github.com/ * Hostname was NOT found in DNS cache * Trying 140.82.118.4... * Connected to github.com (140.82.118.4) port 80 (#0) > HEAD / HTTP/1.1 > User-Agent: curl/7.35.0 > Host: github.com > Accept: */* > < HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently < Content-length: 0 < Location: https://github.com/

7. Automatické ovládání aplikace díky koordinaci jejího standardního výstupu a vstupu

Největší přednost nástrojů typu expect spočívá v jejich schopnosti ovládat jinou aplikaci díky koordinaci jejího standardního výstupu (tisknutých zpráv, například otázek) a vstupu. Ukážeme si to na jednoduchém příkladu – přes telnet se přihlásíme do hry Zombie MUD (MUD=Multi-User Dungeon), počkáme na zobrazení hlavního menu a pokud se menu skutečně zobrazí, použijeme příkaz D (Disconnect). Naprosto stejným způsobem by ovšem bylo možné naskriptovat vytvoření nové postavy či dokonce projití několika patry podzemí:

package main import ( "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("telnet", "zombiemud.org") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) console.ExpectString("... online since 1994") console.ExpectString("Your choice or name:") console.Send("d

") console.ExpectString("Ok, see you later!") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

Ukázka komunikace námi vytvořeného pomocného prográmku se hrou:

Trying 85.23.110.31... Connected to zombiemud.org. Escape character is '^]'. Welcome to ... ___ __ __) __ __) ______ (, ) /) , (, /| /| (, / / (, / ) / ______ (/_ _ / | / | / / / / _/_(_) // (_/_) _(__(/_) / |/ |_ / / _/___ /_ ) / (_/ ' (___(_ (_/___ / (__ / ... online since 1994. There are currently 45 mortals and 5 wizards online. Give me your name or choose one of the following: [C]reate a new character [W]ho is playing [V]isit the game [S]tatus of the game [D]isconnect Your choice or name: d Ok, see you later!

8. Programové ovládání interpretru jazyka Python

Podobným způsobem můžeme ovládat i interpretry různých programovacích jazyků. Další demonstrační příklad ukazuje ovládání interpretru Pythonu spouštěného příkazem python (na základě nastavení systému se tedy může jednat buď o Python 2 nebo o Python 3). Po spuštění interpretru očekáváme jeho výzvu (prompt), po jejímž objevení zadáme aritmetický výraz s očekáváním správného výsledku. Nakonec je interpret ukončen příkazem (přesněji řečeno funkcí) quit():

package main import ( "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("python") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) console.ExpectString(">>> ") console.SendLine("1+2") console.ExpectString("3") console.ExpectString(">>> ") console.SendLine("6*7") console.ExpectString("42") console.ExpectString(">>> ") console.SendLine("quit()") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

Ukázka dialogu mezi naším prográmkem a interpretrem Pythonu (schválně nastaveným na starší verzi):

Python 2.7.6 (default, Nov 23 2017, 15:49:48) [GCC 4.8.4] on linux2 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> 1+2 3 >>> 6*7 42 >>>

9. Reakce na několik alternativních řetězců na výstupu aplikace

Poněkud komplikovanější situace nastane ve chvíli, kdy je nutné rozhodnout, který z řetězců se objevil na konzoli ovládané či testované aplikace. Máme dvě možnosti – buď použít regulární výrazy následované rozeskokem, nebo metodu console.ExpectString nahradit její obecnější variantou s více alternativními řetězci:

str, err := console.Expect(expect.String("Python 2", "Python 3"), expect.WithTimeout(100*time.Millisecond))

Následně je již možné zjistit, jaká situace nastala – zda se objevil alespoň jeden z řetězců či naopak řetězec žádný (což je chyba):

if err != nil { fmt.Println("Python not detected") log.Fatal(err) } if str == "Python 2" { console.SendLine("print 1,2,3") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } console.ExpectString(">>> ") } else { console.SendLine("print(1,2,3)") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } console.ExpectString(">>> ") }

Ukázka možného výstupu:

Python 2.7.6 (default, Nov 23 2017, 15:49:48) [GCC 4.8.4] on linux2 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> print 1,2,3 1 2 3 >>>

python za python3. Poznámka: můžete si vyzkoušet nahradit příkazza

Úplný zdrojový kód takto upraveného demonstračního příkladu vypadá následovně:

package main import ( "fmt" "log" "os" "os/exec" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func main() { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() command := exec.Command("python") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } time.Sleep(time.Second) str, err := console.Expect(expect.String("Python 2", "Python 3"), expect.WithTimeout(100*time.Millisecond)) if err != nil { fmt.Println("Python not detected") log.Fatal(err) } if str == "Python 2" { console.SendLine("print 1,2,3") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } console.ExpectString(">>> ") } else { console.SendLine("print(1,2,3)") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } console.ExpectString(">>> ") } console.SendLine("quit()") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

10. Testování aplikací s textovým rozhraním kombinací balíčků testing a go-expect

Nic nám nebrání použít knihovnu go-expect společně s knihovnou testing pro vytvoření testů funkcionality či integračních testů. Jedna z možností (pravda – poněkud umělá) je ukázána v dalším příkladu, v němž testujeme schopnost interpretru Pythonu vyhodnotit parametry příkazu print (Python 2) či funkce print (Python 3). Celý test je psán s využitím možností nabízených standardní knihovnou testing:

package main import ( "os" "os/exec" "testing" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func TestPythonInterpreter(t *testing.T) { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() t.Log("Console created") command := exec.Command("python") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } t.Log("Python interpreter started") time.Sleep(time.Second) str, err := console.Expect(expect.String("Python 2", "Python 3"), expect.WithTimeout(100*time.Millisecond)) if err != nil { t.Fatal("Python not detected") } t.Log("Python interpreter detected: " + str) if str == "Python 2" { console.SendLine("print 1,2,3") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { t.Fatal("print statement failure") } t.Log("print statement works as expected") _, err = console.ExpectString(">>> ") if err != nil { t.Fatal("prompt is not displayed") } } else { console.SendLine("print(1,2,3)") _, err = console.ExpectString("1 2 3") if err != nil { t.Fatal("print function failure") } t.Log("print function works as expected") _, err = console.ExpectString(">>> ") if err != nil { t.Fatal("prompt is not displayed") } } console.SendLine("quit()") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } t.Log("Done") }

Test musíme spustit příkazem go test -v jméno_souboru.go. Výstup může vypadat následovně:

=== RUN TestPythonInterpreter Python 2.7.6 (default, Nov 23 2017, 15:49:48) [GCC 4.8.4] on linux2 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> print 1,2,3 1 2 3 >>> --- PASS: TestPythonInterpreter (1.01s) 07_python_test.go:18: Console created 07_python_test.go:30: Python interpreter started 07_python_test.go:37: Python interpreter detected: Python 2 07_python_test.go:45: print statement works as expected 07_python_test.go:69: Done PASS ok command-line-arguments 1.011s

Poznámka: pochopitelně je možné (spíše více než pravděpodobné), že konkrétní verze Pythonu se bude na vašem počítači odlišovat. Ovšem testy by měly proběhnout bez chyby proti jakémukoli interpretru.

11. Složitější příklad – test korektnosti výpočtů prováděných intepretrem Pythonu

Posledním příkladem, v němž využijeme knihovnu go-expect bude test korektnosti výpočtů s využitím operátoru ** v Pythonu. Tento operátor slouží pro výpočet funkce xy; pro jednoduchost otestujeme jeho funkcionalitu při výpočtu mocninné řady o základu 2 (1, 2, 4, 8, 16, …). Naivní, ovšem funkční implementace založená na použití knihoven testing a go-expect může vypadat následovně:

package main import ( "fmt" "os" "os/exec" "testing" "time" expect "github.com/Netflix/go-expect" ) func TestPythonInterpreter(t *testing.T) { console, err := expect.NewConsole(expect.WithStdout(os.Stdout)) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } defer console.Close() t.Log("Console created") command := exec.Command("python") command.Stdin = console.Tty() command.Stdout = console.Tty() command.Stderr = console.Tty() err = command.Start() if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } t.Log("Python interpreter started") time.Sleep(time.Second) str, err := console.Expect(expect.String("Python 2", "Python 3"), expect.WithTimeout(100*time.Millisecond)) if err != nil { t.Fatal("Python not detected") } t.Log("Python interpreter detected: " + str) for i := uint(1); i < 10; i++ { console.SendLine(fmt.Sprintf("2**%d", i)) _, err = console.Expectf("%d", 1<<i) if err != nil { t.Fatal("Math is wrong!") } t.Logf("Math is ok for input %d", i) } console.SendLine("quit()") err = command.Wait() if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } t.Log("Done") }

Tento test spustíme příkazem:

$ go test -v 08_python_math_test.go

S následujícími výsledky (platí pro výchozí interpret Pythonu na testovacím počítači):

=== RUN TestPythonInterpreter Python 2.7.6 (default, Nov 23 2017, 15:49:48) [GCC 4.8.4] on linux2 Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> 2**1 2**2 2 >>> 2**2 4 >>> 2**3 8 >>> 2**4 16 >>> 2**5 32 >>> 2**6 64 >>> 2**7 128 >>> 2**8 256 >>> 2**9 512 --- PASS: TestPythonInterpreter (1.01s) 08_python_math_test.go:19: Console created 08_python_math_test.go:31: Python interpreter started 08_python_math_test.go:38: Python interpreter detected: Python 2 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 1 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 2 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 3 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 4 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 5 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 6 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 7 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 8 08_python_math_test.go:46: Math is ok for input 9 08_python_math_test.go:55: Done PASS ok command-line-arguments 1.013s

12. Balíček gexpect

Druhým balíčkem, s nímž se dnes ve stručnosti seznámíme, je balíček nazvaný gexpect. Jeho použití je ve skutečnosti pro jednodušší případy mnohem snadnější, než tomu bylo u balíčku go-expect. Ostatně se podívejme na to, jak lze přepsat příklad spouštějící nástroj uname a testující jeho výsledek:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("uname") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("Linux") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Wait() }

Druhý příklad (se jménem „BSD“ namísto „Linux“) ukazuje, jak se knihovna gexpect chová ve chvíli, kdy nenalezne očekávaný řetězec:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("uname") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("BSD") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Wait() }

Výsledek ukazuje (mj.), že se testovaný příkaz ukončil dřív, než byl očekávaný řetězec nalezen:

2019/11/23 19:05:46 read /dev/ptmx: input/output error exit status 1

13. Přepis příkladu volajícího příkaz curl

Jen pro úplnost si ukažme i přepis demonstračního příkladu ze šesté kapitoly:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("curl -X HEAD -v github.com") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("Location: https://github.com/") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Wait() }

14. Ovládání interaktivní hry spuštěné přes telnet

Hru Zombie MUD, s jejíž existencí jsme se již seznámili v sedmé kapitole, můžeme spustit (resp. přesněji řečeno připojit se k ní) a ovládat s využitím knihovny goexpect relativně snadno. Prozatím si uvedeme variantu, v níž se neustále opakují testy úspěšnosti jednotlivých příkazů:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("telnet zombiemud.org") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("... online since 1994") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("Your choice or name:") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Send("d

") err = child.Expect("Ok, see you later!") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Wait() }

Namísto příkazu:

child.Send("d

")

je výhodnější použít příkaz:

child.SendLine("d")

Takže výše uvedený příklad můžeme nepatrně upravit a vylepšit:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("telnet zombiemud.org") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("... online since 1994") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } err = child.Expect("Your choice or name:") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.SendLine("d") err = child.Expect("Ok, see you later!") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } child.Wait() }

15. Ovládání interpretru Pythonu

Pro ovládání interpretru Pythonu si připravíme několik pomocných funkcí, které nám zjednoduší vlastní zápis „skriptu“. Bude se jednat o funkci pro poslání příkazu (ukončeného Enterem) s kontrolou, zda se poslání podařilo:

func sendCommand(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, command string) { err := child.SendLine(command) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

A dále o dvojici funkcí, které očekávají obecný výstup produkovaný interpretrem, popř. konkrétně výzvu (prompt):

func expectOutput(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, output string) { err := child.Expect(output) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } func expectPrompt(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess) { expectOutput(child, ">>> ") }

Samotný „skript“, který do interpretru vloží dvojici aritmetických výrazů a bude očekávat a testovat jejich výsledek, se tak zkrátí (včetně příkazu pro ukončení interpretru):

expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "1+2") expectOutput(child, "3") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "6*7") expectOutput(child, "42") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "quit()")

Podívejme se nyní na úplný zdrojový kód takto upraveného příkladu. Je přehlednější, než tomu bylo v případě použití knihovny go-expect:

package main import ( "log" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func expectOutput(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, output string) { err := child.Expect(output) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } func expectPrompt(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess) { expectOutput(child, ">>> ") } func sendCommand(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, command string) { err := child.SendLine(command) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("python") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "1+2") expectOutput(child, "3") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "6*7") expectOutput(child, "42") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "quit()") child.Wait() }

16. Detekce, který interpret Pythonu byl spuštěn

V předchozím textu jsme se seznámili s tím, jakým způsobem je možné s využitím knihovny go-expect zjistit, který interpret Pythonu je spuštěn. V knihovně gexpect k tomuto účelu použijeme regulární výraz:

strs, err := child.ExpectRegexFind("Python [23]") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) }

Pokud se nevrátí chyba, bude proměnná strs obsahovat všechny řetězce odpovídající uvedenému regulárnímu výrazu, které byly na standardním výstupu aplikace detekovány. Nás bude zajímat první (a jediný!) výskyt, tedy například:

if strs[0] == "Python 2" { log.Println("Python 2") ... ... ... } else { log.Println("Python 3") ... ... ... }

Příklad použití této konstrukce při testování příkazu print (Python 2) nebo funkce print() (Python 3):

package main import ( "log" "time" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func expectOutput(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, output string) { err := child.ExpectTimeout(output, time.Second) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } func expectPrompt(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess) { expectOutput(child, ">>> ") } func sendCommand(child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, command string) { err := child.SendLine(command) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } func main() { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("python") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } strs, err := child.ExpectRegexFind("Python [23]") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } if strs[0] == "Python 2" { log.Println("Python 2") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "print 1,2,3") expectOutput(child, "1 2 3") } else { log.Println("Python 3") expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "print(1,2,3)") expectOutput(child, "1 2 3") } expectPrompt(child) sendCommand(child, "quit()") child.Wait() }

17. Kombinace knihoven testing a gexpect

Pochopitelně nám nic nebrání využít knihovnu testing společně s knihovnou gexpect. Předchozí příklad lze přepsat do formy jednotkových testů následovně:

package main import ( "testing" "time" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func expectOutput(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, output string) { err := child.ExpectTimeout(output, time.Second) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } } func expectPrompt(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess) { expectOutput(t, child, ">>> ") } func sendCommand(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, command string) { err := child.SendLine(command) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } } func TestPythonInterpreter(t *testing.T) { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("python") if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } strs, err := child.ExpectRegexFind("Python [23]") if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } if strs[0] == "Python 2" { t.Log("Python 2") expectPrompt(t, child) sendCommand(t, child, "print 1,2,3") expectOutput(t, child, "1 2 3") } else { t.Log("Python 3") expectPrompt(t, child) sendCommand(t, child, "print(1,2,3)") expectOutput(t, child, "1 2 3") } expectPrompt(t, child) sendCommand(t, child, "quit()") child.Wait() }

Pro spuštění takto naprogramovaných testů je nutné použít příkaz go test -v a nikoli go run:

=== RUN TestPythonInterpreter --- PASS: TestPythonInterpreter (0.03s) 08_python_test.go:40: Python 2 PASS ok command-line-arguments 0.032s

18. Test korektnosti výpočtů prováděných intepretrem Pythonu podruhé

V jedenácté kapitole jsme se seznámili s utilitou (jednalo se o test) sloužící pro zjištění, zda v interpretru Pythonu pracuje správně aritmetický operátor **. Tento test můžeme přepsat takovým způsobem, aby se v něm použila jak standardní knihovna testing, tak i knihovna gexpect:

package main import ( "fmt" "testing" "time" "github.com/ThomasRooney/gexpect" ) func expectOutput(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, output string) { err := child.ExpectTimeout(output, time.Second) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } } func expectPrompt(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess) { expectOutput(t, child, ">>> ") } func sendCommand(t *testing.T, child *gexpect.ExpectSubprocess, command string) { err := child.SendLine(command) if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } } func TestPythonInterpreter(t *testing.T) { child, err := gexpect.Spawn("python") if err != nil { t.Fatal(err) } t.Log("Python interpreter started") strs, err := child.ExpectRegexFind("Python [23]") if err != nil { t.Fatal("Python not detected") } t.Log("Python interpreter detected: " + strs[0]) for i := uint(1); i < 10; i++ { sendCommand(t, child, fmt.Sprintf("2**%d", i)) expectOutput(t, child, fmt.Sprintf("%d", 1<<i)) t.Logf("Math is ok for input %d", i) } expectPrompt(t, child) sendCommand(t, child, "quit()") child.Wait() }

Po spuštění výše uvedeného demonstračního příkladu příkazem go test -v by se měly objevit zprávy oznamující, že test funkcionality operátoru ** proběhl v pořádku:

=== RUN TestPythonInterpreter --- PASS: TestPythonInterpreter (0.03s) 09_python_math_test.go:34: Python interpreter started 09_python_math_test.go:40: Python interpreter detected: Python 2 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 1 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 2 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 3 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 4 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 5 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 6 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 7 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 8 09_python_math_test.go:45: Math is ok for input 9 PASS ok command-line-arguments 0.035s

19. Repositář s demonstračními příklady

Zdrojové kódy všech dnes použitých demonstračních příkladů byly uloženy do Git repositáře, který je dostupný na adrese https://github.com/tisnik/go-root (stále na GitHubu :-). V případě, že nebudete chtít klonovat celý repositář (ten je ovšem – alespoň prozatím – velmi malý, dnes má přibližně pět megabajtů), můžete namísto toho použít odkazy na jednotlivé příklady, které naleznete v následující tabulce:

