Hlavní navigace
 »   »  Úvod do příkazu ss: zjistěte podrobnosti o síťových rozhraních

Úvod do příkazu ss: zjistěte podrobnosti o síťových rozhraních

Petr Krčmář

Svět Linuxu se postupně od zastaralých utilit v balíčku net-tools přesunul k iproute2. V něm se nachází také příkaz ss, kterým umí správci přehledně zobrazit informace o síťových rozhraních a socketech.

Doba čtení: 7 minut

Sdílet

2 nové názory

Původní balíček net-tools je už dvacet let označen za zastaralý a s ním i řada známých utilit v něm obsažených. Většina běžných distribucí už také balíček ve výchozím stavu neinstaluje, ale nahradila jej moderním balíkem iproute2. Tím také došlo k nahrazení utility netstat moderní utilitou ss  (socket statistics).

Ta dělá podobnou práci: zjistí informace o socketech a vypíše je uživateli na standardní výstup. Dělá to ale rychleji a jednodušší formou. Zvyk je ale železná košile a spousta lidí ze zvyku stále ještě používá  netstat. Je čas se seznámit s  ss.

Krátké představení

Příkaz ss slouží k zobrazení stavových informací o socketech typu PACKET, TCP, UDP, DCCP, RAW a Unix. Umožní vám jednoduše zjistit, jak váš počítač komunikuje s jinými počítači v síti či službami. Zobrazuje detaily týkající se spojení, protokolů a unixových socketů.

Jeho výhodou je jednoduchost proti původní utilitě netstat. K ovládání souží jen několik přehledných přepínačů, přesto dokáže ss zobrazit všechny potřebné informace. Hodí se zejména ve chvíli, kdy potřebujete odhalit zdroj nejrůznějších problémů.

Bez parametrů vypíše všechny informace o neposlouchajících socketech (TCP/UDP/Unix), které mají právě otevřená spojení:

# ss
Netid  State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0      @00004 13837                 * 13838
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12445                 * 12443
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20596                 * 20597
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14046                 * 14045
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14418                 * 13645
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13156                 * 13155
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13616                 * 13615
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13615                 * 13616
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14037                 * 14038
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13609                 * 13293
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12985                 * 13032
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14038                 * 14037
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21865                 * 21864
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20440                 * 20441
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13155                 * 13156
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19844                 * 19845
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17816                 * 17817
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21042                 * 21041
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13360                 * 13364
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13835                 * 13834
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13364                 * 13360
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13031                 * 12850
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12900                 * 12901
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17778                 * 17777
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20032                 * 20031
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12850                 * 13031
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20597                 * 20596
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17777                 * 17778
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12901                 * 12900
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17782                 * 17783
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12744                 * 12745
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19155                 * 19156
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13208                 * 13209
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 10119                 * 10118
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21041                 * 21042
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20441                 * 20440
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12745                 * 12744
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21864                 * 21865
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14054                 * 15352
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20787                 * 20788
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19163                 * 19164
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20031                 * 20032
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20450                 * 20449
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14214                 * 14215
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12257                 * 12256
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23374                 * 23373
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 15349                 * 14052
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13029                 * 13030
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21052                 * 21051
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14052                 * 15349
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 15352                 * 14054
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19156                 * 19155
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14217                 * 14218
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13834                 * 13835
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20449                 * 20450
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20788                 * 20787
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14218                 * 14217
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14837                 * 14029
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21489                 * 21490
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13838                 * 13837
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21051                 * 21052
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 10118                 * 10119
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21490                 * 21489
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17783                 * 17782
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14029                 * 14837
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17817                 * 17816
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14816                 * 14817
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13222                 * 13223
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14819                 * 14024
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12256                 * 12257
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14858                 * 14859
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14043                 * 14044
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23373                 * 23374
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14882                 * 14881
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14272                 * 14273
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14881                 * 14882
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12443                 * 12445
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13263                 * 13578
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13030                 * 13029
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14273                 * 14272
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14044                 * 14043
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13578                 * 13263
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13293                 * 13609
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 16981                 * 16980
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13032                 * 12985
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19158                 * 19159
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14822                 * 14821
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13254                 * 13255
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23379                 * 23380
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 14871                 * 14870
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13255                 * 13254
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13223                 * 13222
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14867                 * 14868
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14045                 * 14046
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14859                 * 14858
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13645                 * 14418
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19164                 * 19163
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14024                 * 14819
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12690                 * 12691
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19348                 * 19347
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19159                 * 19158
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14870                 * 14871
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14817                 * 14816
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12691                 * 12690
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19845                 * 19844
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23380                 * 23379
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14868                 * 14867
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14821                 * 14822
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13209                 * 13208
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19347                 * 19348
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14215                 * 14214
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 16980                 * 16981
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:55904                185.33.223.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46428                52.214.253.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41806                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46858                2.18.69.88:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36680                172.217.23.195:https
tcp    ESTAB      258    0      10.0.2.15:59420                2.18.69.21:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:33248                89.187.190.167:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:53736                178.77.214.142:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:50722                185.59.208.153:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45536                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45544                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59680                172.217.23.238:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:41812                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46430                52.214.253.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45538                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:40266                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36476                172.217.23.202:https
tcp    ESTAB      327    0      10.0.2.15:40270                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36676                172.217.23.195:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59396                149.202.197.102:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59674                172.217.23.238:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:41382                91.213.160.188:http
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:43692                23.38.89.224:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:51644                172.217.23.228:https
tcp    ESTAB      327    0      10.0.2.15:40268                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35504                172.217.23.200:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:50238                81.0.212.201:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:44168                178.250.2.130:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41808                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57714                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:55898                185.33.223.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:42878                91.213.160.175:https
tcp    CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:56434                52.218.64.100:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35380                37.157.6.251:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35464                172.217.23.234:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:44678                3.123.68.206:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:32964                217.16.188.162:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:58634                77.75.77.43:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45430                199.232.17.108:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45540                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:48660                216.58.201.110:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41814                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49086                37.252.173.27:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57726                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:42896                91.213.160.175:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49084                37.252.173.27:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46498                91.213.160.188:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45154                23.62.118.129:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59672                185.152.65.78:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41810                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45534                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49880                216.58.201.109:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:51648                172.217.23.228:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35458                2.18.69.38:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:52116                77.75.79.9:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36382                91.213.160.36:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57728                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45542                69.173.144.143:https

Protože příkaz často vypíše několik obrazovek textů, je dobré si výstup poslat například do prohlížečky less nebo do souboru k dalšímu zpracování.

# ss | less

Pokud chceme vidět poslouchající sockety, použijeme parametr -l, pro TCP pak -t, UDP zobrazíme -u  a konečně unixové sockety pomocí -x. Parametry můžeme samozřejmě kombinovat a zobrazit si například informace o tom, na jakých TCP portech náš počítač poslouchá:

# ss -tl
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*

Pokud chceme vidět také poslouchající rozhraní, přidáme parametr -a. V případě TCP se nám zobrazí sestavená spojení a jejich stav:

# ss -ta
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:55904                185.33.223.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:46428                52.214.253.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41806                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 290    0      10.0.2.15:59420                2.18.69.21:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:53736                178.77.214.142:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45536                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45544                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:46430                52.214.253.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45538                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 405    0      10.0.2.15:40270                99.80.111.158:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:34558                172.217.23.206:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36800                172.217.23.195:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:41382                91.213.160.188:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:43692                23.38.89.224:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:34140                173.194.150.231:http
CLOSE-WAIT 405    0      10.0.2.15:40268                99.80.111.158:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41808                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:55898                185.33.223.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:42878                91.213.160.175:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:35320                173.194.150.249:http
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:56434                52.218.64.100:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:44678                3.123.68.206:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45430                199.232.17.108:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45540                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:44220                172.217.130.71:http
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41814                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:49086                37.252.173.27:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:42896                91.213.160.175:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:49084                37.252.173.27:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45154                23.62.118.129:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41810                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45534                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:49922                172.217.130.70:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35458                2.18.69.38:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:54528                173.194.150.236:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:36706                172.217.130.73:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45542                69.173.144.143:https
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*

Často nás zajímá také proces (PID), který je za dané spojení zodpovědný. Pro jeho zobrazení můžeme přidat parametr  -p.

# ss -tlp
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*                     users:(("sshd",pid=2105,fd=3))
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*                     users:(("sshd",pid=2105,fd=4))
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*                     users:(("webfsd",pid=4838,fd=3))

Filtrování stavu TCP

Užitečnou možností je také filtrování stavu existujících TCP spojení. Ty se v průběhu života každého spojení mění a pomocí ss můžete jednoduše filtrovat výstup právě podle některého z těchto stavů:

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
  • established
  • syn-sent
  • syn-recv
  • fin-wait-1
  • fin-wait-2
  • time-wait
  • closed
  • close-wait
  • last-ack
  • listening
  • closing

Kromě toho zná ss ještě další varianty obsahující různé množiny výše uvedených stavů: all (vše), connected (vše kromě listen a closed), synchronized (vše kromě exception a syn-sent), bucket (stavy spravované jako minisockety: time-wait a syn-recv) a big (opak stavu bucket).

Filty je pak možné použít pomocí parametru state:

# ss -ta state established
Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
0      0       10.0.2.15:36608                172.217.23.202:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58876                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58868                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58866                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:59826                172.217.23.238:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:59806                216.58.201.78:https
0      0       127.0.0.1:55816                 127.0.0.1:http
0      0       10.0.2.15:36824                172.217.23.195:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:48806                216.58.201.110:https
0      0        ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                   ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55816

Filtrace podle adres

Podobně je možné zobrazit si sockety podle zdrojových či cílových adres. Slouží k tomu parametry src a dst, které mohou být následovány jednou adresou či síťovou maskou ve formátu CIDR.

# ss -ta dst 127.0.0.1
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
ESTAB      0      0      127.0.0.1:55822                127.0.0.1:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      127.0.0.1:55820                127.0.0.1:http
FIN-WAIT-2 0      0       ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                  ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55820
ESTAB      0      0       ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                  ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55822

Filtrace podle portů

Filtrovat můžeme také podle portů. Takto si můžeme vypsat například všechna existující SSH spojení:

# ss state established '( dport = :ssh or sport = :ssh )'
Netid  Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
tcp    0      0          ::1:50860                    ::1:ssh
tcp    0      0          ::1:ssh                      ::1:50860

Souhrnné statistiky

Utilita ss umí také snadno a přehledně zobrazit souhrnné statistiky týkající se všech sledovaných socketů. Stačí k tomu zavolat ji s parametrem -s. Hodí se to v případě, že máme na stroji hodně otevřených socketů a nechceme je všechny parsovat.

# ss -s
Total: 249 (kernel 281)
TCP:   7 (estab 2, closed 2, orphaned 0, synrecv 0, timewait 0/0), ports 0

Transport Total     IP        IPv6
*         281       -         -
RAW       0         0         0
UDP       3         3         0
TCP       5         1         4
INET      8         4         4
FRAG      0         0         0

Vstoupit do diskuse (2 názory)

  • Našli jste v článku chybu?
    Ochrana proti spamovacím robotům. Odpovězte prosím na následující otázku: Jaký je letos rok?
V článku je jen letmo zmíněno, že je ss rychlejší, ale při větším počtu socketů může být ten rozdíl propastný. Před časem jsem řešil jeden problém, k jehož reprodukci bylo potřeba vytvořit velký počet spojení. Výsledkem bylo asi 200000 socketů, z nichž zajímavé byly jen ty, které zůstaly ve stavu FIN-WAIT2 (obvykle byly dva). Výpis pomocí netstat trval kolem dvou minut, kompletní výpis pomocí ss (do souboru) asi půl sekundy. Při použití filtru podle stavu to bylo samozřejmě ještě…
Michal Kubeček

Autor článku

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »

Komerční sdělení

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Vitalia.cz: 9 chyb, kvůli kterým se protahuje léčba nachlazení

9 chyb, kvůli kterým se protahuje léčba nachlazení

Lupa.cz: Microsoft vyvinul vlastní linuxový systém

Microsoft vyvinul vlastní linuxový systém

Vitalia.cz: Diety našich prababiček. Horší než dnes

Diety našich prababiček. Horší než dnes

Podnikatel.cz: Chyby, různé fonty, špatná fotka a další zvěrstva v CV

Chyby, různé fonty, špatná fotka a další zvěrstva v CV

Vitalia.cz: Václavky jsou jedlé i jedovaté

Václavky jsou jedlé i jedovaté

Vitalia.cz: Jen s ním třásla, když hodně plakalo. Teď dítě nedýchá

Jen s ním třásla, když hodně plakalo. Teď dítě nedýchá

Vitalia.cz: Co na lačno do žaludku? Rady po ránu jsou na ránu

Co na lačno do žaludku? Rady po ránu jsou na ránu

Vitalia.cz: Proč doufám, že zemřu v 75 letech

Proč doufám, že zemřu v 75 letech

Podnikatel.cz: Co změní tlačítková novela? E-shopy by se měly zajímat

Co změní tlačítková novela? E-shopy by se měly zajímat

Vitalia.cz: Kaštanová mast: namažu se a křečové žíly zmizí?

Kaštanová mast: namažu se a křečové žíly zmizí?

Měšec.cz: Dopravci vám prodají i online jízdenku na zpožděný vlak

Dopravci vám prodají i online jízdenku na zpožděný vlak

Root.cz: Navigační systém Galileo měl týdenní výpadek

Navigační systém Galileo měl týdenní výpadek

Podnikatel.cz: Výměna operátora a změny týkající se OSVČ

Výměna operátora a změny týkající se OSVČ

Měšec.cz: Chodíte s politikem? Můžete mít problém v bance

Chodíte s politikem? Můžete mít problém v bance

Lupa.cz: Praha zveřejnila datovou platformu jako open-source

Praha zveřejnila datovou platformu jako open-source

Vitalia.cz: Česku chybí pekaři. Nikdo nechce péct

Česku chybí pekaři. Nikdo nechce péct

Vitalia.cz: Poznáte v koláčích technický mák?

Poznáte v koláčích technický mák?

Měšec.cz: Musíte vybrat dovolenou a žádná vám už nezbývá?

Musíte vybrat dovolenou a žádná vám už nezbývá?

Vitalia.cz: Ořechy, čočka i rýže: Namáčet!

Ořechy, čočka i rýže: Namáčet!

Podnikatel.cz: Některé e-shopy už startují Black Friday

Některé e-shopy už startují Black Friday

Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2019 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena.