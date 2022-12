Autor: Bruce Byfield, Jean Hollis Weberová Jazyk: angličtina Licence: CC by-sa 4.0 Počet stran: 510 Datum přidání: 18. 11. 2022

Much of this book is designed to explain not only what styles and templates are and how to use them, but also what you need to consider when selecting them. The rest is mostly about features that are not quite styles, or that are dependent on styles for full efficiency. Other sections are distinctly not about styles, but needed for a full discussion about design.

Knihu si můžete stáhnout v těchto formátech: