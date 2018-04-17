 »   »  Další závažná chyba postihuje CPU Intelu, tentokrát v SPI Flash

Po Management Engine, Meltdown či Spectre byla odhalena další závažná chyba CVE-2017–5703 (přehled na webu Debianu) v produktech Intelu, která může vést až ke zničení počítače. Týká se několika posledních generací CPU Intel a útočník při jejím zneužití může kupříkladu smazat obsah BIOSu/UEFI. Intel o chybě ví, sám ji odhalil a už na ni existuje záplata, která bude distribuována ve formě aktualizací firmwarů.
Postiženy jsou tyto produktové řady:
- 8th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
- 6th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
- 5th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
- Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® Processor N3520, N2920, and N28XX
- Intel® Atom™ Processor x7-Z8XXX, x5–8XXX Processor Family
- Intel® Pentium™ Processor J3710 and N37XX
- Intel® Celeron™ Processor J3XXX
- Intel® Atom™ x5-E8000 Processor
- Intel® Pentium® Processor J4205 and N4200
- Intel® Celeron® Processor J3455, J3355, N3350, and N3450
- Intel® Atom™ Processor x7-E39XX Processor
- Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Phi™ Processor x200
- Intel® Xeon® Processor D Family
- Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series