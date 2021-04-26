Hlavní navigace
Root.cz  »  Linux  »  Greg Kroah-Hartman odmítl omluvu studentů Minnesotské university

Greg Kroah-Hartman odmítl omluvu studentů Minnesotské university

Sdílet

42 nových názorů
Jan Fikar Dnes
Hacker Autor: Depositphotos

Studenti Minnesotské univeristy posílali do jádra záplaty se záměrnými chybami a poté o tom psali odborné práce. Greg Kroah-Hartman je poté zablokoval a jejich příspěvky odstranil.

Dotyční studenti Kangjie Lu, Oiushi Wu a Aditya Pakki poslali omluvný email, na který Greg odpověděl, že již universita dostala oficiální dopis ve kterém jsou popsány konkrétní kroky, které je potřeba splnit pro odblokování. Do té doby se není o čem bavit.

Thank you for your response.

As you know, the Linux Foundation and the Linux Foundation's Technical Advisory Board submitted a letter on Friday to your University outlining the specific actions which need to happen in order for your group, and your University, to be able to work to regain the trust of the Linux kernel community.

Until those actions are taken, we do not have anything further to discuss about this issue.

thanks, greg k-h

(zdroj: slashdot)

Našli jste v článku chybu?
Přidat názor
Přidat názor

Autor zprávičky

Jan Fikar

Jan Fikar

První linux nainstaloval kolem roku 1994 a u něj zůstal. Později vystudoval fyziku a získal doktorát.

Nálepky:

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »

Komerční sdělení

Dále u nás najdete

Do schránek míří první složenky k dani z nemovitostí

Jak udělat printscreen celé webové stránky?

Nová studie ukázala, proč je důležité zvýšit příjem vitaminu D

Vše, co potřebujete vědět o Windows 10X

Proč ÚOHS touží po geolokačních datech od operátorů?

Barva masa: pozor u řezníka, co na něj svítí fialově

Papriky jsou teď hrozně drahé. Proč?

Kdy začít s výchovou? Ve 3 letech dítěte máte už 3 roky zpoždění

Aktuální platy a mzdy v Česku

Ubuntu 21.04: téměř dokonalý linuxový desktop

CETIN navyšuje rychlost uploadu

Nová „zelená“ kryptoměna Chia nedostatek disků nezpůsobí

Přijde digitální zemské TV vysílání o další kmitočty?

Damir Špoljarič: Proč stát u IT projektů selhává

Volají vám mimo pracovní dobu? Na jaké příplatky máte nárok

Nové čípky českých vědců s kanabidiolem

Příjmy nad 5 milionů musíte hlásit berňáku

Automatické zřizování datové schránky je opět ve hře

IT má zlaté dno: Jisté zaměstnání a vysoký plat

Tvrdila, že nový bonus bude pro více lidí. Opak je pravdou

Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2021 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena.