Interplay aktualizoval spoustu klasických her, aby fungovaly v Linuxu

5 nových názorů
Jan Fikar Včera
Descent 2 Autor: Interplay

Ve čtvrtek Interplay Entertainment oznámil, že aktualizoval spoustu klasických her na Steamu, aby fungovaly v Linuxu a macOS. Většinou půjde o přidání DOSBoxu. V seznamu her od Inteplay uvidíte nově velké množství her spustitelných v Linuxu (logo Steam). Jde třeba o Battle ChessBattle Chess II: Chinese Chess, Battle Chess 4000Descent a Descent 2.

Descent 3 už nějakou dobu pod Linuxem funguje. Dále tu najdete Prehistorik, Prehistorik 2Redneck Deer Huntin'Redneck Rampage Rides Again a mnoho dalších. Cena je většinou 9,99 eur.

(zdroj: gamingonlinux)

Autor zprávičky

Jan Fikar

Jan Fikar

První linux nainstaloval kolem roku 1994 a u něj zůstal. Později vystudoval fyziku a získal doktorát.

