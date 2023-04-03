Autor: profit

Italský Úřad pro ochranu osobních dat nechal zablokovat ChatGPT pro italské zákazníky.

Guido Scorza z Úřadu pro ochranu osobních dat prohlašuje, že ChatGPT porušuje evropský zákon o ochraně osobních dat GDPR a stejně dává nesprávné odpovědi. Jako příklad uvedl: Když se zeptám ChatGPT, kdy Guido Scorza nastoupil do Úřadu, dostanu nesprávnou odpověď, 2016, ovšem pravda je, že jsem tam teprve od roku 2020. To by někdy ChatGPT mohl napsat, že Guido Scorza přejel dítě a ujel od nehody a to by mě poškodilo.





OpenAI, provozovatel ChatGPT na to zareagoval tak, že zablokoval službu pro celou Itálii. Po otevření úvodní stránky se objeví tento text:





ChatGPT disabled for users in Italy

Dear ChatGPT customer,

We regret to inform you that we have disabled ChatGPT for users in Italy at the request of the Italian Garante.

We are issuing refunds to all users in Italy who purchased a ChatGPT Plus subscription in March. We are also temporarily pausing subscription renewals in Italy so that users won't be charged while ChatGPT is suspended.

We are committed to protecting people's privacy and we believe we offer ChatGPT in compliance with GDPR and other privacy laws. We will engage with the Garante with the goal of restoring your access as soon as possible.

Many of you have told us that you find ChatGPT helpful for everyday tasks, and we look forward to making it available again soon.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding ChatGPT or the refund process, we have prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions to address them.

—The OpenAI Support Team