OpenBSD má opravu chyby Meltdown

Petr Krčmář

Před několika dny dostalo FreeBSD opravy chyb Meltdown a Spectre, nyní se přidávají i vývojáři OpenBSD s opravou Meltdown. Jako první mělo chybu opravenou DragonflyBSD, které to zvládlo během ledna. V OpenBSD opravu vyvinul Philip Guenther, který celý postup opravy popsal:

When a syscall, trap, or interrupt takes a CPU from userspace to kernel the trampoline code switches page tables, switches stacks to the thread's real kernel stack, then copies over the necessary bits from the trampoline stack. On return to userspace the opposite occurs: recreate the iretq frame on the trampoline stack, switch stack, switch page tables, and return to userspace.
