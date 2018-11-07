 »   »  Vega 20 je asi prvá Linux only GPU

Peter Fodrek

Už to bude skoro 12 rokov, čo sa objavil článok Future AMD GPUs To Be More Open-Source Friendly?. Won't make the next generation (too far along already) but the ones in early development should be more open-source-friendly, uviedol v ňom John Bridgman.

V AMD včera ukázali VEGA20, ktorá je prvou Linux only (GP)GPU.

Instinct™ MI60

GPU Specifications

GPU Architecture: Vega20

Lithography:TSMC 7nm FinFET

Peak Half Precision (FP16) Performance: 29.5 TFLOPs

Peak Single Precision (FP32) Performance: 14.7 TFLOPs

Peak Double Precision (FP64) Performance: 7.4 TFLOPs

Peak INT8 Performance: 58.9 TFLOPs

OS Support: Linux x86_64

Software API Support

OpenGL: 4.6

OpenCL:2.0

Vulkan:1.0

ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem)

Všeličo tu bolo ale GPU bez popdpory DirectX a Windows si nepamätám od vzniku DirectX.