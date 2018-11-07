 »   »  Vega 20 je asi prvá Linux only GPU

Už to bude skoro 12 rokov, čo sa objavil článok Future AMD GPUs To Be More Open-Source Friendly?.
Won't make the next generation (too far along already) but the ones in early development should be more open-source-friendly, uviedol v ňom John Bridgman.
V AMD včera ukázali VEGA20, ktorá je prvou Linux only (GP)GPU.
- Instinct™ MI60
- GPU Specifications
- GPU Architecture: Vega20
- Lithography:TSMC 7nm FinFET
- Peak Half Precision (FP16) Performance: 29.5 TFLOPs
- Peak Single Precision (FP32) Performance: 14.7 TFLOPs
- Peak Double Precision (FP64) Performance: 7.4 TFLOPs
- Peak INT8 Performance: 58.9 TFLOPs
- OS Support: Linux x86_64
- Software API Support
- OpenGL: 4.6
- OpenCL:2.0
- Vulkan:1.0
- ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem)
Všeličo tu bolo ale GPU bez popdpory DirectX a Windows si nepamätám od vzniku DirectX.