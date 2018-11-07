Hlavní navigace
Vega 20 je asi prvá Linux only GPU

Peter Fodrek

Už to bude skoro 12 rokov, čo sa objavil článok Future AMD GPUs To Be More Open-Source Friendly?. Won't make the next generation (too far along already) but the ones in early development should be more open-source-friendly, uviedol v ňom John Bridgman.

V AMD včera ukázali VEGA20, ktorá je prvou Linux only (GP)GPU.

  • Instinct™ MI60
  • GPU Specifications
  • GPU Architecture: Vega20
  • Lithography:TSMC 7nm FinFET
  • Peak Half Precision (FP16) Performance: 29.5 TFLOPs
  • Peak Single Precision (FP32) Performance: 14.7 TFLOPs
  • Peak Double Precision (FP64) Performance: 7.4 TFLOPs
  • Peak INT8 Performance: 58.9 TFLOPs
  • OS Support: Linux x86_64
  • Software API Support
  • OpenGL: 4.6
  • OpenCL:2.0
  • Vulkan:1.0
  • ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem)

Všeličo tu bolo ale GPU bez popdpory DirectX a Windows si nepamätám od vzniku DirectX.

