Hlavní navigace
Root.cz  »  Vývojářský software  »  Vyšla první ostrá verze vývojového nástroje RustRover

Vyšla první ostrá verze vývojového nástroje RustRover

Josef Ink
Dnes
1 nový názor

Sdílet

Rust Autor: Rust project

Společnost JetBrains vydala první oficiální verzi IDE pro jazyk Rust s názvem RustRover. Pro nekomerční použití je základní verze k dispozici zdarma.

Tato zprávička byla zaslána čtenářem serveru Root.cz pomocí formuláře Přidat zprávičku. Děkujeme!

Našli jste v článku chybu?
Přidat názor
Přidat názor

Byl pro vás článek přínosný?

+1
Líbí
Nelíbí

Autor zprávičky

Ink

Nálepky:

Dále u nás najdete

Lenovo a Motorola nesmí prodávat svá zařízení v Německu

Revoluce je tu, aneb nové typy DNS dotazů: SVCB a HTTPS

Německá sekta se živila jen kokosy, špatně dopadla

Strach o práci už začíná znepokojovat i tuzemské IT experty

Kvíz: Pamatujete si výrobky, které se kupovaly před rokem 1989?

Tělo na uhel, nábytek nedotčený. Lidské samovznícení má vysvětlení

Vědci vylepšují IoT o satelit

Může za zvýšení daně z nemovitostí vláda, nebo obce?

Tisíce korun za vyšetření klíštěte si ušetřete, výsledek testu je na nic

„Dohody“ budou nakonec jinak. Stát ustoupil od nesmyslu

Totožnost hackera odhalena: vývojář LockBitu vydělal miliardy

Švédský One.com koupil český hosting Webglobe

Brzy budeme mít AI asistenta, který si pamatuje úplně všechno

Snadná a rychlá brigáda? Posílání kradených peněz na vlastní účet

Poplatky se budou platit i za příjem vysílání po internetu

Děti ze školy v přírodě mohou přivézt štěnice. Co s tím?

Proč naše tělo vydává různé zvuky a jak nebezpečné to je?

Ondřej Vlček končí v čele Gen Digital, nástupnické firmy Avastu

Spotřebitelské organizace podaly stížnost na e-shop Temu

Riziko kompromitace aplikací je kvůli umělé inteligenci enormní