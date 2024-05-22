Vyšla první ostrá verze vývojového nástroje RustRover

Společnost JetBrains vydala první oficiální verzi IDE pro jazyk Rust s názvem RustRover. Pro nekomerční použití je základní verze k dispozici zdarma.
Je aj nie je:
JetBrains may ask you for clarification on whether the license is used solely for non-commercial purposes. In the event of any doubts, JetBrains reserves the right to revoke the license for non-compliance with the non-commercial use conditions.
Musíte si poslať žiadosť, nemôžte si to stiahnuť ako IntelliJ alebo Pycharm.
https://www.jetbrains.com/rust/buy/?billing=yearly&beginnerForm=open
Nechápem, prečo okolo toho robia také caviky. Skutočne free na používanie je len IntellliJ. PyCharm má tiež community edition, ale je príliš osekaný.
