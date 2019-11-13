Hlavní navigace
Úvod do příkazu ss: zjistěte podrobnosti o síťových rozhraních

Petr Krčmář

Svět Linuxu se postupně od zastaralých utilit v balíčku net-tools přesunul k iproute2. V něm se nachází také příkaz ss, kterým umí správci přehledně zobrazit informace o síťových rozhraních a socketech.

Původní balíček net-tools je už dvacet let označen za zastaralý a s ním i řada známých utilit v něm obsažených. Většina běžných distribucí už také balíček ve výchozím stavu neinstaluje, ale nahradila jej moderním balíkem iproute2. Tím také došlo k nahrazení utility netstat moderní utilitou ss  (socket statistics).

Ta dělá podobnou práci: zjistí informace o socketech a vypíše je uživateli na standardní výstup. Dělá to ale rychleji a jednodušší formou. Zvyk je ale železná košile a spousta lidí ze zvyku stále ještě používá  netstat. Je čas se seznámit s  ss.

Krátké představení

Příkaz ss slouží k zobrazení stavových informací o socketech typu PACKET, TCP, UDP, DCCP, RAW a Unix. Umožní vám jednoduše zjistit, jak váš počítač komunikuje s jinými počítači v síti či službami. Zobrazuje detaily týkající se spojení, protokolů a unixových socketů.

Jeho výhodou je jednoduchost proti původní utilitě netstat. K ovládání souží jen několik přehledných přepínačů, přesto dokáže ss zobrazit všechny potřebné informace. Hodí se zejména ve chvíli, kdy potřebujete odhalit zdroj nejrůznějších problémů.

Bez parametrů vypíše všechny informace o neposlouchajících socketech (TCP/UDP/Unix), které mají právě otevřená spojení:

# ss
Netid  State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0      @00004 13837                 * 13838
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12445                 * 12443
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20596                 * 20597
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14046                 * 14045
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14418                 * 13645
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13156                 * 13155
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13616                 * 13615
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13615                 * 13616
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14037                 * 14038
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13609                 * 13293
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12985                 * 13032
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14038                 * 14037
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21865                 * 21864
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20440                 * 20441
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13155                 * 13156
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19844                 * 19845
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17816                 * 17817
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21042                 * 21041
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13360                 * 13364
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13835                 * 13834
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13364                 * 13360
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13031                 * 12850
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12900                 * 12901
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17778                 * 17777
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20032                 * 20031
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12850                 * 13031
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20597                 * 20596
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17777                 * 17778
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12901                 * 12900
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17782                 * 17783
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12744                 * 12745
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19155                 * 19156
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13208                 * 13209
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 10119                 * 10118
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21041                 * 21042
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20441                 * 20440
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12745                 * 12744
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21864                 * 21865
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14054                 * 15352
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20787                 * 20788
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19163                 * 19164
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20031                 * 20032
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20450                 * 20449
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14214                 * 14215
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12257                 * 12256
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23374                 * 23373
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 15349                 * 14052
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13029                 * 13030
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21052                 * 21051
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14052                 * 15349
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 15352                 * 14054
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19156                 * 19155
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14217                 * 14218
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13834                 * 13835
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20449                 * 20450
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 20788                 * 20787
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14218                 * 14217
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14837                 * 14029
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21489                 * 21490
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 13838                 * 13837
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21051                 * 21052
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 10118                 * 10119
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 21490                 * 21489
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17783                 * 17782
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14029                 * 14837
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 17817                 * 17816
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14816                 * 14817
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13222                 * 13223
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 14819                 * 14024
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12256                 * 12257
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14858                 * 14859
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14043                 * 14044
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23373                 * 23374
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14882                 * 14881
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14272                 * 14273
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14881                 * 14882
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12443                 * 12445
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13263                 * 13578
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13030                 * 13029
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14273                 * 14272
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 14044                 * 14043
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13578                 * 13263
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13293                 * 13609
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 16981                 * 16980
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13032                 * 12985
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19158                 * 19159
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14822                 * 14821
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13254                 * 13255
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23379                 * 23380
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 14871                 * 14870
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13255                 * 13254
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 13223                 * 13222
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14867                 * 14868
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14045                 * 14046
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14859                 * 14858
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 13645                 * 14418
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19164                 * 19163
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14024                 * 14819
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 12690                 * 12691
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19348                 * 19347
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19159                 * 19158
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14870                 * 14871
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14817                 * 14816
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /run/systemd/journal/stdout 12691                 * 12690
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19845                 * 19844
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 23380                 * 23379
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14868                 * 14867
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14821                 * 14822
u_str  ESTAB      0      0      /var/run/dbus/system_bus_socket 13209                 * 13208
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 19347                 * 19348
u_str  ESTAB      0      0       * 14215                 * 14214
u_seq  ESTAB      0      0       * 16980                 * 16981
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:55904                185.33.223.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46428                52.214.253.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41806                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46858                2.18.69.88:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36680                172.217.23.195:https
tcp    ESTAB      258    0      10.0.2.15:59420                2.18.69.21:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:33248                89.187.190.167:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:53736                178.77.214.142:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:50722                185.59.208.153:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45536                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45544                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59680                172.217.23.238:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:41812                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46430                52.214.253.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45538                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:40266                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36476                172.217.23.202:https
tcp    ESTAB      327    0      10.0.2.15:40270                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36676                172.217.23.195:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59396                149.202.197.102:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59674                172.217.23.238:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:41382                91.213.160.188:http
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:43692                23.38.89.224:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:51644                172.217.23.228:https
tcp    ESTAB      327    0      10.0.2.15:40268                99.80.111.158:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35504                172.217.23.200:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:50238                81.0.212.201:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:44168                178.250.2.130:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41808                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57714                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:55898                185.33.223.204:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:42878                91.213.160.175:https
tcp    CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:56434                52.218.64.100:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35380                37.157.6.251:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35464                172.217.23.234:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:44678                3.123.68.206:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:32964                217.16.188.162:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:58634                77.75.77.43:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45430                199.232.17.108:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45540                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:48660                216.58.201.110:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41814                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49086                37.252.173.27:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57726                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:42896                91.213.160.175:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49084                37.252.173.27:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:46498                91.213.160.188:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45154                23.62.118.129:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:59672                185.152.65.78:https
tcp    ESTAB      120    0      10.0.2.15:41810                91.213.160.17:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45534                69.173.144.143:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:49880                216.58.201.109:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:51648                172.217.23.228:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35458                2.18.69.38:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:52116                77.75.79.9:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36382                91.213.160.36:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:57728                216.58.201.98:https
tcp    ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45542                69.173.144.143:https

Protože příkaz často vypíše několik obrazovek textů, je dobré si výstup poslat například do prohlížečky less nebo do souboru k dalšímu zpracování.

# ss | less

Pokud chceme vidět poslouchající sockety, použijeme parametr -l, pro TCP pak -t, UDP zobrazíme -u  a konečně unixové sockety pomocí -x. Parametry můžeme samozřejmě kombinovat a zobrazit si například informace o tom, na jakých TCP portech náš počítač poslouchá:

# ss -tl
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*

Pokud chceme vidět také poslouchající rozhraní, přidáme parametr -a. V případě TCP se nám zobrazí sestavená spojení a jejich stav:

# ss -ta
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:55904                185.33.223.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:46428                52.214.253.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41806                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 290    0      10.0.2.15:59420                2.18.69.21:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:53736                178.77.214.142:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45536                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45544                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:46430                52.214.253.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45538                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 405    0      10.0.2.15:40270                99.80.111.158:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:34558                172.217.23.206:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:36800                172.217.23.195:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:41382                91.213.160.188:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:43692                23.38.89.224:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:34140                173.194.150.231:http
CLOSE-WAIT 405    0      10.0.2.15:40268                99.80.111.158:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41808                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:55898                185.33.223.204:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:42878                91.213.160.175:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:35320                173.194.150.249:http
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:56434                52.218.64.100:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:44678                3.123.68.206:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45430                199.232.17.108:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45540                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:44220                172.217.130.71:http
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41814                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:49086                37.252.173.27:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:42896                91.213.160.175:https
CLOSE-WAIT 32     0      10.0.2.15:49084                37.252.173.27:https
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:45154                23.62.118.129:https
CLOSE-WAIT 198    0      10.0.2.15:41810                91.213.160.17:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45534                69.173.144.143:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:49922                172.217.130.70:http
ESTAB      0      0      10.0.2.15:35458                2.18.69.38:https
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:54528                173.194.150.236:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:36706                172.217.130.73:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      10.0.2.15:45542                69.173.144.143:https
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*

Často nás zajímá také proces (PID), který je za dané spojení zodpovědný. Pro jeho zobrazení můžeme přidat parametr  -p.

# ss -tlp
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
LISTEN     0      128        *:ssh                      *:*                     users:(("sshd",pid=2105,fd=3))
LISTEN     0      128       :::ssh                     :::*                     users:(("sshd",pid=2105,fd=4))
LISTEN     0      64        :::http                    :::*                     users:(("webfsd",pid=4838,fd=3))

Filtrování stavu TCP

Užitečnou možností je také filtrování stavu existujících TCP spojení. Ty se v průběhu života každého spojení mění a pomocí ss můžete jednoduše filtrovat výstup právě podle některého z těchto stavů:

  • established
  • syn-sent
  • syn-recv
  • fin-wait-1
  • fin-wait-2
  • time-wait
  • closed
  • close-wait
  • last-ack
  • listening
  • closing

Kromě toho zná ss ještě další varianty obsahující různé množiny výše uvedených stavů: all (vše), connected (vše kromě listen a closed), synchronized (vše kromě exception a syn-sent), bucket (stavy spravované jako minisockety: time-wait a syn-recv) a big (opak stavu bucket).

Filty je pak možné použít pomocí parametru state:

# ss -ta state established
Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
0      0       10.0.2.15:36608                172.217.23.202:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58876                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58868                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:58866                172.217.23.227:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:59826                172.217.23.238:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:59806                216.58.201.78:https
0      0       127.0.0.1:55816                 127.0.0.1:http
0      0       10.0.2.15:36824                172.217.23.195:https
0      0       10.0.2.15:48806                216.58.201.110:https
0      0        ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                   ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55816

Filtrace podle adres

Podobně je možné zobrazit si sockety podle zdrojových či cílových adres. Slouží k tomu parametry src a dst, které mohou být následovány jednou adresou či síťovou maskou ve formátu CIDR.

# ss -ta dst 127.0.0.1
State      Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
ESTAB      0      0      127.0.0.1:55822                127.0.0.1:http
CLOSE-WAIT 1      0      127.0.0.1:55820                127.0.0.1:http
FIN-WAIT-2 0      0       ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                  ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55820
ESTAB      0      0       ::ffff:127.0.0.1:http                  ::ffff:127.0.0.1:55822

Filtrace podle portů

Filtrovat můžeme také podle portů. Takto si můžeme vypsat například všechna existující SSH spojení:

# ss state established '( dport = :ssh or sport = :ssh )'
Netid  Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port                 Peer Address:Port
tcp    0      0          ::1:50860                    ::1:ssh
tcp    0      0          ::1:ssh                      ::1:50860

Souhrnné statistiky

Utilita ss umí také snadno a přehledně zobrazit souhrnné statistiky týkající se všech sledovaných socketů. Stačí k tomu zavolat ji s parametrem -s. Hodí se to v případě, že máme na stroji hodně otevřených socketů a nechceme je všechny parsovat.

# ss -s
Total: 249 (kernel 281)
TCP:   7 (estab 2, closed 2, orphaned 0, synrecv 0, timewait 0/0), ports 0

Transport Total     IP        IPv6
*         281       -         -
RAW       0         0         0
UDP       3         3         0
TCP       5         1         4
INET      8         4         4
FRAG      0         0         0

