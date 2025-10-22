Humble Bundle: šestnáct knih o Raspberry Pi bez DRM

Vydavatelství Raspberry Pi Press publikující knihy zaměřené na oblíbený jednodeskový počítač se spojilo s Humble Bundle a v rámci podzimní akce nabízí 16 knih, za které byste při obvyklém nákupu zaplatili 307 eur. Akce probíhá od pondělí 20. října do pondělí 10. listopadu.
V rámci akce je možné je koupit za 16 eur celou sadu šestnácti knih, které navíc dostanete bez omezující ochrany DRM. Za sedm eur je pak možné získat malý balíček tří knih:
- The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2024: The best projects from a year of our official magazine.
- The Official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide: Get your Raspberry Pi up and running, learn to code, and experiment with electronics.
- The Computers That Made Britain: The stories of 19 iconic computers including the ZX Spectrum, BBC Micro, and Commodore 64.
Za plnou cenu pak navíc dostanete tyto tituly:
- Code the Classics Volume II: Write your own modern classics inspired by the greatest video games of the 1980s.
- Unplugged Tots: Introduce your child to the foundations of computer coding, screen-free.
- The Computers that Made the World: The story of the birth of the technological world we now live in.
- Book of Making 2026: the best makes from a year of HackSpace.
- The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2026: The best projects from a fantastic year of Raspberry Pi Official Magazine.
- Make games with Python: Coding your own shoot-’em-up game is infinitely more satisfying than beating any end-of-level boss.
- Simple electronics with GPIO Zero: Learn how to control LEDs, sensors, motors, and many more components from code.
- Conquer the command line: Make yourself at home in the terminal on Raspberry Pi.
- Experiment with the Sense HAT: Learn to use this official accessory that includes enough sensors and inputs to earn it a place on the International Space Station.
- The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2025: The best projects from another great year of our official magazine.
- Book of Making 2025: The best makes from another creative, inventive year of HackSpace.
- Get started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico: Learn to program Raspberry Pi’s line of microcontroller devices to interact with the physical world.
- Code the Classics Volume I: Write your own modern classics inspired by the greatest video games of the 1970s and the 1980s.