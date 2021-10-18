Hlavní navigace
Root.cz  »  Hry  »  Interplay aktualizoval spoustu klasických her, aby fungovaly v Linuxu

Interplay aktualizoval spoustu klasických her, aby fungovaly v Linuxu

Sdílet

1 nový názor
Jan Fikar Dnes
Descent 2 Autor: Interplay

Ve čtvrtek Interplay Entertainment oznámil, že aktualizoval spoustu klasických her na Steamu, aby fungovaly v Linuxu a macOS. Většinou půjde o přidání DOSBoxu. V seznamu her od Inteplay uvidíte nově velké množství her spustitelných v Linuxu (logo Steam). Jde třeba o Battle ChessBattle Chess II: Chinese Chess, Battle Chess 4000Descent a Descent 2.

Descent 3 už nějakou dobu pod Linuxem funguje. Dále tu najdete Prehistorik, Prehistorik 2Redneck Deer Huntin'Redneck Rampage Rides Again a mnoho dalších. Cena je většinou 9,99 eur.

(zdroj: gamingonlinux)

Našli jste v článku chybu?
Přidat názor
Přidat názor

Autor zprávičky

Jan Fikar

Jan Fikar

První linux nainstaloval kolem roku 1994 a u něj zůstal. Později vystudoval fyziku a získal doktorát.

Nálepky:

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »

Komerční sdělení

Dále u nás najdete

Včelařství převzal v 16 letech, úspěch má s pastovým medem

Co stálo za obřím výpadkem Facebooku?

Chytré kamery předpoví požár nebo jinou katastrofu (podcast)

Nedůvěra k očkování: odkud se šíří?

Mega65: moderní verze nikdy nevydaného Commodore 65

Parmezán Gran Moravia: otec je Ital a matka z Moravy

Proč tvořit videa s novým Pinnacle Studio 25?

Když se nedaří najít lišky, nahradí je lišáky

Zdravotní ústav varuje před riziky populárních domů typu OKAL

Končí další dva dodavatelé energií

Falešné e-shopy jde provozovat i z vězení

Čech uspěl v soutěži NASA. Řídil autonomní roboty na Měsíci

Jak nastavit, aby se počítač vypnul v určitou dobu

Odvody OSVČ 2022: Zvýší se paušální daň i minimální zálohy

Na kalkulačky cen energií teď nespoléhejte. Nejsou aktuální

Rozdíl mezi vedením účetnictví a daňové evidence

Schváleno: Jaké novinky příští rok ovlivní naše peněženky?

Výroba hraček z Jamese Bonda? BIS hledá kutily

Česká Záchranka míří do světa

Výpadek Facebooku způsobil celou kaskádu dalších problémů

Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2021 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena.