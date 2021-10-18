Interplay aktualizoval spoustu klasických her, aby fungovaly v Linuxu

Ve čtvrtek Interplay Entertainment oznámil, že aktualizoval spoustu klasických her na Steamu, aby fungovaly v Linuxu a macOS. Většinou půjde o přidání DOSBoxu. V seznamu her od Inteplay uvidíte nově velké množství her spustitelných v Linuxu (logo Steam). Jde třeba o Battle Chess, Battle Chess II: Chinese Chess, Battle Chess 4000, Descent a Descent 2.
Descent 3 už nějakou dobu pod Linuxem funguje. Dále tu najdete Prehistorik, Prehistorik 2, Redneck Deer Huntin', Redneck Rampage Rides Again a mnoho dalších. Cena je většinou 9,99 eur.
(zdroj: gamingonlinux)