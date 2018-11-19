Hlavní navigace
 »   »  K dopadu záplaty STIBP se vyjádřil i Linus

K dopadu záplaty STIBP se vyjádřil i Linus

6 názorů
Jan Fikar

Jak jsme již dnes psali, kernel 4.20 se záplatou STIBP proti Spectre v2 v přítomnosti HT je citelně pomalejší v některých zátěžích. K tématu se vyjádřil i Linus Torvalds.

This was marked for stable, and honestly, nowhere in the discussion did I see any mention of just *how* bad the performance impact of this was.

When performance goes down by 50% on some loads, people need to start asking themselves whether it was worth it. It's apparently better to just disable SMT entirely, which is what security conscious people do anyway.

So why do that STIBP slow-down by default when the people who *really* care already disabled SMT?

I think we should use the same logic as for L1TF: we default to something that doesn't kill performance. Warn once about it, and let the crazy people say „I'd rather take a 50% performance hit than worry about a theoretical issue“.

Pravděpodobně tedy záplata STIBP bude ve výchozím stavu vypnutá. Nepříjemné je, že zpomalující záplata STIBP se již dostala kromě 4.20 také do 4.19.2.

(zdroj: phoronix)

Našli jste v článku chybu?
Přidat názor
Přidat názor
Zasílat nově přidané názory e-mailem

Autor zprávičky

Nálepky:

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »

Komerční sdělení

Podnikatel.cz: Mohou si OSVČ i v roce 2019 platit na důchod více?

Mohou si OSVČ i v roce 2019 platit na důchod více?

Lupa.cz: Projekt blockchainového města odstartoval v Praze

Projekt blockchainového města odstartoval v Praze

Root.cz: Odposlech mobilů pomocí zařízení Stingray

Odposlech mobilů pomocí zařízení Stingray

Podnikatel.cz: Zálohy na sociálko se výrazně změní! Poradíme

Zálohy na sociálko se výrazně změní! Poradíme

Root.cz: Chrome 71 bude trestat agresivní weby

Chrome 71 bude trestat agresivní weby

Lupa.cz: MF DNES vyhrožuje majiteli Seznam.cz

MF DNES vyhrožuje majiteli Seznam.cz

Lupa.cz: Robotičtí moderátoři TV zpráv přicházejí

Robotičtí moderátoři TV zpráv přicházejí

Root.cz: Krademe hesla z paměti za dvě minuty

Krademe hesla z paměti za dvě minuty

Root.cz: Samsung předvedl skládací tablet/mobil

Samsung předvedl skládací tablet/mobil

Vitalia.cz: Suší jídlo mrazem, lyofilizace je budoucnost

Suší jídlo mrazem, lyofilizace je budoucnost

Root.cz: Chyba PortSmash umožňuje krást data

Chyba PortSmash umožňuje krást data

Vitalia.cz: Přestaneš nakupovat, nebo se rozvedeme!

Přestaneš nakupovat, nebo se rozvedeme!

Root.cz: DSL bonding zvýší rychlost na linkách

DSL bonding zvýší rychlost na linkách

Lupa.cz: Petr Král: Jak vytvořit (a „zabít“) youtubera

Petr Král: Jak vytvořit (a „zabít“) youtubera

Vitalia.cz: Proč znát IQ svých dětí

Proč znát IQ svých dětí

Vitalia.cz: Jak na kvásek: nekrmte ho starou moukou

Jak na kvásek: nekrmte ho starou moukou

Vitalia.cz: E250 – dusitan sodný, kterému se vyhněte

E250 – dusitan sodný, kterému se vyhněte

Vitalia.cz: „Brusel“ nám vaječňák nezakáže

„Brusel“ nám vaječňák nezakáže

Vitalia.cz: Svatojánské ořechy: zapomenutá delikatesa

Svatojánské ořechy: zapomenutá delikatesa

Vitalia.cz: COOP chce dotace pro malé prodejny. Až miliardu

COOP chce dotace pro malé prodejny. Až miliardu

Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2018 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena.