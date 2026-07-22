Linus Torvalds odkazuje: Linux nie je anti-AI projekt

Zakladateľ Linuxu Linus Torvalds sa v júli 2026 v komunitnej diskusii jasne vyjadril na adresu kritikov umelej inteligencie. Diskusia sa rozvinula v reakcii na návrh zapojiť AI nástroj Sashiko (vyvíjaný v Google) do automatizovaného preverovania vývojárskych opráv.
Keď sa v diskusii objavili hlasy presadzujúce odmietavý postoj k AI po vzore iných open-source projektov, Torvalds sa vyjadril svojim typickým, otvoreným spôsobom:
„I realize that some people really dislike AI, but this is an area
where I'm willing to absolutely put my foot down as the top-level maintainer.
Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects, and if somebody has issues with that, they can do the open-source thing and fork it.
Or just walk away.
AI is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one.
…
And no, AI isn't perfect. But Christ, anybody who points to the
problems at AI had better be looking in the mirror and pointing at themselves at the same time.
Because it's not like natural intelligence is always all that great either.“
Ešte v roku 2024 bol jeho názor na AI nástroje kritický, považoval ich zväčša za marketing a hype. Z rastúcimi schopnosťami AI nástrojov sa jeho postoj zmenil.