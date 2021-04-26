Hlavní navigace
Greg Kroah-Hartman odmítl omluvu studentů Minnesotské university

Jan Fikar Dnes
Studenti Minnesotské univeristy posílali do jádra záplaty se záměrnými chybami a poté o tom psali odborné práce. Greg Kroah-Hartman je poté zablokoval a jejich příspěvky odstranil.

Dotyční studenti Kangjie Lu, Oiushi Wu a Aditya Pakki poslali omluvný email, na který Greg odpověděl, že již universita dostala oficiální dopis ve kterém jsou popsány konkrétní kroky, které je potřeba splnit pro odblokování. Do té doby se není o čem bavit.

Thank you for your response.

As you know, the Linux Foundation and the Linux Foundation's Technical Advisory Board submitted a letter on Friday to your University outlining the specific actions which need to happen in order for your group, and your University, to be able to work to regain the trust of the Linux kernel community.

Until those actions are taken, we do not have anything further to discuss about this issue.

thanks, greg k-h

(zdroj: slashdot)

Autor zprávičky

Jan Fikar

Jan Fikar

První linux nainstaloval kolem roku 1994 a u něj zůstal. Později vystudoval fyziku a získal doktorát.

