Hlavní navigace
 »   »  GitLab narazil u komunity se sledováním chování uživatelů

GitLab narazil u komunity se sledováním chování uživatelů

Sdílet

přidejte názor
peci1
Gitlab CI

GitLab dnes svým uživatelům rozeslal email, ve kterém se omlouvá za před týdnem oznámené změny a všechny je ruší. Tehdy uživatelům oznámili, že v proprietárních částech GitLabu (tj. na gitlab.com a některých self-hosted instalacích) přibudou first- a third-party sledovací javascripty, které budou zkoumat chování uživatelů. Mezi komunitou se ale zvedla silná vlna nevole, která žádá buď úplné zrušení telemetrie, nebo alespoň její přepnutí do opt-in režimu, kdy by uživatel musel s použitím telemetrie explicitně souhlasit.

Část původního emailu z 23. října:

We have launched important updates to our Terms of Service surrounding our use of telemetry services. Starting with GitLab 12.4, existing customers who use our proprietary products (that is, GitLab.com and the Enterprise Edition of our self-managed offerings) may notice additional Javascript snippets that will interact with GitLab and/or third-party SaaS telemetry service (such as Pendo).

Key Updates:
- GitLab.com (GitLab’s SaaS offering)and GitLab's proprietary Self-Managed packages (Starter, Premium, and Ultimate) will now include additional Javascript snippets (both open source and proprietary) that will interact with both GitLab and possibly third-party SaaS telemetry services (we will be using Pendo(https://www.pendo.io)).
- We will disclose all such usage in our privacy policy, as well as what we are using the data for. We will also ensure that any third-party telemetry service we use will have data protection standards at least as strong as GitLab and we will aim for SOC2 compliance. Pendo is SOC2 compliant.

Email zaslaný 30. října:

Dear GitLab users and customers,
On October 23, we sent an email entitled “Important Updates to our Terms of Service and Telemetry Services” announcing upcoming changes. Based on considerable feedback from our customers, users, and the broader community, we reversed course the next day and removed those changes before they went into effect. Further, GitLab will commit to not implementing telemetry in our products that sends usage data to a third-party product analytics service. This clearly struck a nerve with our community and I apologize for this mistake.
So, what happened? In an effort to improve our user experience, we decided to implement user behavior tracking with both first and third-party technology. Clearly, our evaluation and communication processes for rolling out a change like this were lacking and we need to improve those processes. But that’s not the main thing we did wrong.
Our main mistake was that we did not live up to our own core value of collaboration by including our users, contributors, and customers in the strategy discussion and, for that, I am truly sorry. It shouldn’t have surprised us that you have strong feelings about opt-in/opt-out decisions, first versus third-party tracking, data protection, security, deployment flexibility and many other topics, and we should have listened first.
So, where do we go from here? The first step is a retrospective that is happening on October 29 to document what went wrong. We are reaching out to customers who expressed concerns and collecting feedback from users and the wider community. We will put together a new proposal for improving the user experience and share it for feedback. We made a mistake by not collaborating, so now we will take as much time as needed to make sure we get this right. You can be part of the collaboration by posting comments in this issue: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-com/www-gitlab-com/issues/5672. If you are a customer, you may also reach out to your GitLab representative if you have additional feedback.
I am glad you hold GitLab to a higher standard. If we are going to be transparent and collaborative, we need to do it consistently and learn from our mistakes.
Sincerely,
Sid Sijbrandij
Co-Founder and CEO
GitLab

Tato zprávička byla zaslána čtenářem serveru Root.cz pomocí formuláře Přidat zprávičku. Děkujeme!

Našli jste v článku chybu?
Ochrana proti spamovacím robotům. Odpovězte prosím na následující otázku: Jaký je letos rok?

Žádné názory

Přidat názor

Autor zprávičky

Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Atmoskop.cz - Hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Root.cz: Samsung zrušil na telefonech projekt Linux on DeX

Samsung zrušil na telefonech projekt Linux on DeX

Podnikatel.cz: S Účtenkovkou to jde zase z kopce

S Účtenkovkou to jde zase z kopce

Vitalia.cz: Česku chybí pekaři. Nikdo nechce péct

Česku chybí pekaři. Nikdo nechce péct

Vitalia.cz: Kvasový chleba je nejlepší, v obchodech ho nepoznáte

Kvasový chleba je nejlepší, v obchodech ho nepoznáte

Root.cz: Patnáct let od vydání prvního Ubuntu 4.10

Patnáct let od vydání prvního Ubuntu 4.10

Root.cz: Notebook Tuxedo: chladivý elegán nejen pro linuxáky

Notebook Tuxedo: chladivý elegán nejen pro linuxáky

Vitalia.cz: Vitamin C při chřipce ani nachlazení nepomáhá

Vitamin C při chřipce ani nachlazení nepomáhá

Vitalia.cz: 7 kroků k tomu, abyste se začali hýbat. Rádi a trvale

7 kroků k tomu, abyste se začali hýbat. Rádi a trvale

Root.cz: Elektroinstalace v moderním datacentru: pořádek a čidla

Elektroinstalace v moderním datacentru: pořádek a čidla

Lupa.cz: HBO Go zdražuje a zkracuje zkušební dobu

HBO Go zdražuje a zkracuje zkušební dobu

Vitalia.cz: Nivea: Příběh kulaté modré krabičky

Nivea: Příběh kulaté modré krabičky

Lupa.cz: Británie vzdává ověřování věk na porno webech. Zatím

Británie vzdává ověřování věk na porno webech. Zatím

Root.cz: Nové Ubuntu 19.10 je tu, nabízí ovladač Nvidia

Nové Ubuntu 19.10 je tu, nabízí ovladač Nvidia

Podnikatel.cz: Nechtěli reklamovat použité zboží. Chyba!

Nechtěli reklamovat použité zboží. Chyba!

Lupa.cz: O2 představil nové televizní tarify O2 TV

O2 představil nové televizní tarify O2 TV

Vitalia.cz: Blízký člověk má rakovinu. Jak se k němu chovat?

Blízký člověk má rakovinu. Jak se k němu chovat?

Root.cz: Firefox 70 má nového správce hesel Lockwise

Firefox 70 má nového správce hesel Lockwise

Podnikatel.cz: V Sapě se evidují tržby jen sporadicky

V Sapě se evidují tržby jen sporadicky

Lupa.cz: Dalším velkým byznysem Avastu má být internet věcí

Dalším velkým byznysem Avastu má být internet věcí

Podnikatel.cz: Vygeneroval nový certifikát EET, co s tím starým?

Vygeneroval nový certifikát EET, co s tím starým?

Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2019 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena.