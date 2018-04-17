Hlavní navigace
 »   »  Další závažná chyba postihuje CPU Intelu, tentokrát v SPI Flash

Další závažná chyba postihuje CPU Intelu, tentokrát v SPI Flash

16 názorů
David Ježek

Po Management Engine, Meltdown či Spectre byla odhalena další závažná chyba CVE-2017–5703 (přehled na webu Debianu) v produktech Intelu, která může vést až ke zničení počítače. Týká se několika posledních generací CPU Intel a útočník při jejím zneužití může kupříkladu smazat obsah BIOSu/UEFI. Intel o chybě ví, sám ji odhalil a už na ni existuje záplata, která bude distribuována ve formě aktualizací firmwarů.

Postiženy jsou tyto produktové řady:

  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
  • 7th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
  • 6th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
  • 5th generation Intel® Core™ Processors
  • Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® Processor N3520, N2920, and N28XX
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor x7-Z8XXX, x5–8XXX Processor Family
  • Intel® Pentium™ Processor J3710 and N37XX
  • Intel® Celeron™ Processor J3XXX
  • Intel® Atom™ x5-E8000 Processor
  • Intel® Pentium® Processor J4205 and N4200
  • Intel® Celeron® Processor J3455, J3355, N3350, and N3450
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor x7-E39XX Processor
  • Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Phi™ Processor x200
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor D Family
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series
Našli jste v článku chybu?
Přidat názor
Přidat názor
Zasílat nově přidané názory e-mailem

Autor zprávičky

Nálepky:

Atmoskop.cz - hodnocení zaměstnavatelů »
Jobs.cz - Inspirujeme k úspěchu - nabídka práce

Komerční sdělení

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Narůstá počet OSVČ. Mohou za to hlavně ženy

Narůstá počet OSVČ. Mohou za to hlavně ženy

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Učí, jak na lepší intimní život. Bez porna

Učí, jak na lepší intimní život. Bez porna

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Bez výpovědi nastoupil jinde. Porušil zákon

Bez výpovědi nastoupil jinde. Porušil zákon

Měšec.cz
Měšec.cz: Máme se dobře, horší časy už se ale blíží

Máme se dobře, horší časy už se ale blíží

Lupa.cz
Lupa.cz: Nebudou daně a AI se postará o všechno

Nebudou daně a AI se postará o všechno

Lupa.cz
Lupa.cz: Zbláznil se Mark Zuckerberg?

Zbláznil se Mark Zuckerberg?

Vitalia.cz
Vitalia.cz: Tesco vaří Zbytkoládu

Tesco vaří Zbytkoládu

Lupa.cz
Lupa.cz: Gebrian, Vaněk či Staněk jdou do nové TV

Gebrian, Vaněk či Staněk jdou do nové TV

Vitalia.cz
Vitalia.cz: Šéf Alberta: Přečteme si vás z účtenky

Šéf Alberta: Přečteme si vás z účtenky

Root.cz
Root.cz: Nvidia ukončuje podporu starších grafických karet

Nvidia ukončuje podporu starších grafických karet

Vitalia.cz
Vitalia.cz: Piškoty a čokoláda: častý dietní omyl při průjmu

Piškoty a čokoláda: častý dietní omyl při průjmu

Root.cz
Root.cz: Evropě docházejí IP adresy

Evropě docházejí IP adresy

Vitalia.cz
Vitalia.cz: Sběr březové vody se může pěkně prodražit

Sběr březové vody se může pěkně prodražit

Měšec.cz
Měšec.cz: Kam uložit peníze? Tohle doporučují experti

Kam uložit peníze? Tohle doporučují experti

Lupa.cz
Lupa.cz: Set-top boxy s Androidem? Džungle

Set-top boxy s Androidem? Džungle

Root.cz
Root.cz: Zakažte otravné dotazy stránek na oznámení

Zakažte otravné dotazy stránek na oznámení

Root.cz
Root.cz: Chcete notebook s Linuxem? Kupte si Dell

Chcete notebook s Linuxem? Kupte si Dell

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Nemocný pleje záhony? Šéfovi to musí být jedno

Nemocný pleje záhony? Šéfovi to musí být jedno

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Málo lidí a firmy se najednou chovají jinak

Málo lidí a firmy se najednou chovají jinak

Podnikatel.cz
Podnikatel.cz: Absurdity u offline evidence? Pokuta za špatný odhad

Absurdity u offline evidence? Pokuta za špatný odhad

Internet Info Root.cz (www.root.cz)

Informace nejen ze světa Linuxu. ISSN 1212-8309

Copyright © 1998 – 2018 Internet Info, s.r.o. Všechna práva vyhrazena. Powered by Linux.

Při poskytování služeb nám pomáhají cookies. Používáním webu s tím vyjadřujete souhlas.