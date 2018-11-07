Hlavní navigace
 Vega 20 je asi prvá Linux only GPU

Vega 20 je asi prvá Linux only GPU

Peter Fodrek

Už to bude skoro 12 rokov, čo sa objavil článok Future AMD GPUs To Be More Open-Source Friendly?. Won't make the next generation (too far along already) but the ones in early development should be more open-source-friendly, uviedol v ňom John Bridgman.

V AMD včera ukázali VEGA20, ktorá je prvou Linux only (GP)GPU.

  • Instinct™ MI60
  • GPU Specifications
  • GPU Architecture: Vega20
  • Lithography:TSMC 7nm FinFET
  • Peak Half Precision (FP16) Performance: 29.5 TFLOPs
  • Peak Single Precision (FP32) Performance: 14.7 TFLOPs
  • Peak Double Precision (FP64) Performance: 7.4 TFLOPs
  • Peak INT8 Performance: 58.9 TFLOPs
  • OS Support: Linux x86_64
  • Software API Support
  • OpenGL: 4.6
  • OpenCL:2.0
  • Vulkan:1.0
  • ROCm (Radeon Open eCosystem)

Všeličo tu bolo ale GPU bez popdpory DirectX a Windows si nepamätám od vzniku DirectX.

