 »   »  Knihovna Gift pro zpracování rastrových obrázků v Go

11. Filtry pracující s nejbližším okolím pixelů

12. Výběr lokálního minima, maxima, průměru a mediánu

13. Konvoluční filtry

14. Příklady jednoduchých 2D konvolučních filtrů

15. Sobelův operátor

16. Obecný konvoluční filtr

17. Automatická normalizace pixelu po aplikaci kernelu

18. Obsah následující části seriálu

19. Repositář s demonstračními příklady

20. Odkazy na Internetu

1. Knihovna Gift pro zpracování rastrových obrázků

V předchozích dvou částech [1] [2] seriálu o programovacím jazyce Go jsme se zabývali problematikou spolupráce mezi překladačem jazyka Go a vestavěným assemblerem. Dnes se tímto tématem (zdánlivě) nebudeme zabývat, protože si namísto toho popíšeme knihovnu nazvanou Gift, která slouží ke zpracování rastrových obrázků. Ostatně i samotný název této knihovny je vlastně zkratkou získanou z „Go Image Filtering Toolkit “. Jak toto téma souvisí s assemblerem si vysvětlíme příště, takže jen v krátkosti – velkou část operací prováděných nad rastrovými obrázky lze velmi dobře (a mnohdy i významně) urychlit použitím SIMD instrukcí, což konkrétně na platformě x86–64 znamená použití instrukcí ze sady SSE, SSE2, SSE3 či AVX. Knihovna Gift tato rozšíření přímo nepoužívá, protože je kompletně psána v programovacím jazyce Go bez použití assembleru a možnosti Go při automatické vektorizaci prozatím nejsou příliš velké. Ovšem příště si tyto metody optimalizace popíšeme a ukážeme.

Samotnou knihovnu Gift lze nainstalovat stejně snadno jako jakýkoli jiný balíček určený pro ekosystém programovacího jazyka Go:

$ go get -u github.com/disintegration/gift

Důležitá poznámka: Gift je knihovna nabízející pouze základní funkce pro zpracování obrazu. Není v žádném případě určena jako náhrada za OpenCV a podobné komplikované nástroje, ovšem naopak může sloužit jako základ pro sofistikovanější aplikace. Navíc Gift nenabízí některé často používané funkce, jako je decimace, snižování počtu barev s aplikací ditheringu atd.

2. Získání testovacího obrázku používaného demonstračními příklady

Před popisem jednotlivých operací, které knihovna Gift podporuje, a před spuštěním demonstračních příkladů je nutné získat testovací obrázek, který bude do příkladů načítán a dále zpracováván. Vzhledem k tomu, že si budeme mj. popisovat i různé konvoluční filtry aplikované na rastrové obrázky, použijeme dnes již legendární testovací obrázek s fotkou Lenny (Leny), který se v oblasti počítačové grafiky a zpracování obrazu používá již několik desetiletí, konkrétně od roku 1973 (více viz stránka Lenna 97: A Complete Story of Lenna).

Obrázek 1: Klasický testovací obrázek Lenny v původním rozlišení 512×512 pixelů.

Testovací obrázek, který má dnes již „klasické“ rozlišení 512×512 pixelů, je možné získat například z Wikipedie, a to následujícím jednoduchým skriptem. Skript je vhodné spustit ve stejném adresáři, kde se nachází i demonstrační příklady získané z repositáře popsaného v devatenácté kapitole:

$ original_image_address="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/7d/Lenna_%28test_image%29.png" $ wget -v -O Lenna.png $original_image_address

Po spuštění tohoto skriptu by se měl v pracovním adresáři objevit nový soubor nazvaný Lenna.png. O tom se samozřejmě můžeme velmi snadno přesvědčit pomocí příkazů ls a file:

$ ls -l Lenna.png -rw-rw-r--. 1 ptisnovs ptisnovs 473831 10. kvě 17.16 Lenna.png

$ file Lenna.png Lenna.png: PNG image data, 512 x 512, 8-bit/color RGB, non-interlaced

Pro účely tohoto článku však obrázek zmenšíme na polovinu v obou směrech. Výsledkem této operace tedy bude bitmapa o rozměrech 256×256 pixelů:

$ convert Lenna.png -resize 256x256 Lenna.png

Zkontrolujeme výsledek:

$ ls -l Lenna.png -rw-r--r-- 1 tester tester 118234 úno 4 21:27 Lenna.png $ file Lenna.png Lenna.png: PNG image data, 256 x 256, 8-bit/color RGB, non-interlaced

Obrázek 2: Testovací obrázek Lenny zmenšený na rozlišení 256×256 pixelů, tedy tak, jak je použitý ve všech dnešních demonstračních příkladech.

3. Kostra demonstračních příkladů

Všechny dnešní demonstrační příklady budou postaveny na podobném základu, který je zobrazen a popsán níže. Ve zdrojovém kódu příkladu můžeme vidět dvojici pomocných funkcí určených pro načtení rastrového obrázku ve formátu PNG a pro uložení výsledného obrázku, taktéž do formátu PNG. Jedná se o funkce se jmény loadImage a saveImage.

Poznámka: zajímavé je, že tyto funkce jsem napsal ještě předtím, než jsem se podíval na existující příklady. Pro programovací jazyk Go je typické, že oba kódy jsou nakonec prakticky totožné.

Důležitou součástí všech demonstračních příkladů je však aplikace filtrů, která vypadá takto:

g := gift.New() destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage)

Můžeme zde vidět konstrukci „pipeline“ s filtry, zde konkrétně prázdné „pipeline“, v níž se žádné filtry nenachází:

g := gift.New()

Dále se na základě analýzy filtrů vytvoří nový prázdný obrázek a následně se do tohoto obrázku provede vykreslení s využitím aplikací filtru/filtrů na zdrojový obrázek. Velikost cílového obrázku může být odlišná, což platí například po aplikaci filtru pro otočení atd. Právě z tohoto důvodu je důležité velikost zjistit zavoláním:

g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())

Nakonec je filtr/filtry aplikován a obrázek je vykreslen metodou Draw:

g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage)

Výsledek bude vypadat takto (bude se jednat o kopii původního obrázku):

Úplná kostra dnešních příkladů vypadá následovně:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "01.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g := gift.New() destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

4. Typy obrazových filtrů nabízených knihovnou Gift

V knihovně Gift najdeme několik typů filtrů, které se od sebe odlišují zejména tím, jaké manipulace s rastrovými obrázky jsou prováděny:

Filtry, které pouze modifikují barvy jednotlivých pixelů na základě jejich původní barvy (tedy bez ohledu na to, jak vypadá okolí měněného pixelu). Jedná se o nejjednodušší a obecně nejrychlejší typ filtrů, které slouží například pro změnu kontrastu, k barevné korekci, negaci obrázku, převodu obrázku na stupně šedi atd. Z hlediska implementace (o které se budeme bavit příště) je možné zpracování výrazně zparalelizovat. Druhé filtry jsou konvoluční. Ty již pracují nejenom s barvou měněného pixelu, ale i s jeho nejbližším okolím, jehož velikost je typicky nastavena na 3×3 pixely, 5×5 pixelů, ale a u některých filtrů může být i větší. Tyto filtry slouží k detekci hran, zaostření, rozostření atd. Třetí typ filtrů obrázek (jako celek) převrací či otáčí. Výsledkem je v obecném případě nový obrázek s odlišným rozlišením, což platí zejména pro otáčení obrázků a samozřejmě taktéž pro filtry typu resize a crop.

5. Konverze obrázku na stupně šedi a použití filtru „sepia“

V prvním skutečném demonstračním příkladu je ukázána konverze původně plnobarevného (truecolor) obrázku na stupně šedi. Pro tento účel se používá filtr pojmenovaný Grayscale, jenž se aplikuje následovně:

g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale())

Výsledkem je skutečně černobílý obrázek:

Druhý implementovaný filtr je podobný filtru prvnímu, ovšem používá se zde efekt známý pod jménem sepia, který se snaží navodit dojem starých fotografií. Parametr udává míru „zastarávání“ fotografie:

g = gift.New( gift.Sepia(50.0))

Výsledek v tomto případě vypadá následovně:

Ukažme si nyní úplný zdrojový kód tohoto demonstračního příkladu:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName1 = "02_grayscale.png" const DestinationImageFileName2 = "02_sepia.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale()) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName1, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g = gift.New( gift.Sepia(50.0)) destinationImage = image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName2, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

6. Inverze obrázku

Další demonstrační příklad je jednoduchý, protože v něm pouze provedeme inverzi obrázku. Z hlediska interní reprezentace je možné právě tuto operaci plně a bez problémů paralelizovat, a to velmi úspěšně (mnohem lépe, než je tomu u ostatních filtrů):

g := gift.New( gift.Invert())

Výsledek aplikace tohoto filtru vypadá následovně:

Následuje výpis úplného zdrojového kódu tohoto demonstračního příkladu, v němž se filtr Invert používá:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "03_invert.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g := gift.New( gift.Invert()) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

7. Kombinace několika filtrů postupně aplikovaných na jediný vstupní obrázek

Jednotlivé filtry poskytované knihovnou Gift, popř. uživatelem definované filtry, je možné zřetězit. Všechny aplikované filtry, popř. i jejich parametry se předávají do konstruktoru gift.New:

g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale(), gift.Invert())

S výsledkem, který je očekávatelný – obrázek je nejdříve převeden na stupně šedi a posléze invertován:

Poznámka: obecně záleží na posloupnosti aplikace filtrů, ta tedy nemůže být libovolná. Počet aplikovaných filtrů není prakticky omezen, pouze se (podle očekávání) prodlouží doba běhu konvertoru.

Opět se podívejme na to, jak vypadá zdrojový kód takto upraveného příkladu:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "04_grayscale_invert.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale(), gift.Invert()) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

8. Změna světlosti, kontrastu a saturace barev

Další jednoduchý filtr se jmenuje Brightness a používá se ke změně celkové světlosti všech pixelů v obrázku. Tento filtr akceptuje parametr, kterým může být hodnota typu float32, přičemž záporné hodnoty značí, že se obrázek ztmaví a kladné hodnoty slouží k jeho zesvětlení. Příklad aplikace filtru s parametry –50, –30, –10, 10, 30 a 50:













Tyto obrázky byly získány kódem:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "05_brightness_%d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for brightness := -50; brightness <= 50; brightness += 20 { g := gift.New( gift.Brightness(float32(brightness))) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, brightness) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

Podobně existuje filtr Contrast pro změnu kontrastu. Následuje příklad aplikace filtru s parametry –50, –30, –10, 10, 30 a 50:













A příslušný zdrojový kód:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "06_contrast_%d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for contrast := -50; contrast <= 50; contrast += 20 { g := gift.New( gift.Contrast(float32(contrast))) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, contrast) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

A konečně si ukažme filtr pro změnu barevné saturace obrázku, opět nejdříve na několika výsledcích, tentokrát ovšem pro hodnoty od –80 (nižší saturace) po +80 (vysoká saturace):











Tyto obrázky byly vytvořeny příkladem:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "07_saturation_%d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for saturation := -80; saturation <= 80; saturation += 40 { g := gift.New( gift.Saturation(float32(saturation))) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, saturation) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

9. Gamma korekce

Dalším často používaným filtrem (zejména při zpracování obrázků získaných na jiném zařízení) je takzvaná gamma korekce. Jedná se o nelineární změnu jasu pixelů, kterou budeme aplikovat na černobílý obrázek, kde je efekt gamma korekce lépe viditelný:











V těchto obrázcích se hodnota gamma měnila podle smyčky:

for gamma := 0.25; gamma <= 4.0; gamma *= 2 { g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale(), gift.Gamma(float32(gamma)))

Úplný zdrojový kód příkladu:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "08_gamma_%4.2f.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for gamma := 0.25; gamma <= 4.0; gamma *= 2 { g := gift.New( gift.Grayscale(), gift.Gamma(float32(gamma))) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, gamma) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

10. Posun v barvovém prostoru

Posledním jednoduchým filtrem je filtr, který provádí posun barev pixelů v barvovém prostoru. Nemění se tedy ani kontrast ani celková světlost, ale „jen“ barvový odstín, tak, jak je to patrné na následujících obrázcích:















Tento filtr se nastavuje s využitím funkce gift.Hue, které se předá hodnota typu float32 určující otočení v barvovém prostoru (HSV, HLS):

g := gift.New( gift.Hue(float32(hue)))

Celý příklad, který vygeneroval předchozí sedmici obrázků:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "09_hue_%d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for hue := -120; hue <= 120; hue += 40 { g := gift.New( gift.Hue(float32(hue))) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, hue) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

11. Filtry pracující s nejbližším okolím pixelů

Základním filtrem, který pracuje nejenom s jedním pixelem, ale i s jeho okolím, je filtr pro efekt „pixelize“ či „pixelate“. U tohoto filtru se zadává velikost čtverců se shodnou barvou:









Opět si samozřejmě ukážeme úplný zdrojový kód tohoto demonstračního příkladu:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplate = "10_pixelate_%02d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for size := 2; size <= 16; size *= 2 { g := gift.New( gift.Pixelate(size)) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplate, size) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

12. Výběr lokálního minima, maxima, průměru a mediánu

Další filtry pracují podobně jako filtr z předchozí kapitoly. Filtr vybírá barvu pixelů na základě lokálního minima, maxima, průměru, popř. mediánu zjištěného v okolí právě zpracovávaného pixelu. Okolí může být buď čtvercové nebo kruhové.

Efekt výběru lokálního maxima pro postupně se zvětšující okolí:









Efekt výběru lokálního minima pro postupně se zvětšující okolí:









Efekt výpočtu a výběru průměru pro postupně se zvětšující okolí:









Efekt výpočtu a výběru mediánu pro postupně se zvětšující okolí:









Následující demonstrační příklad vypočte a vykreslí všech šestnáct předchozích obrázků:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMin = "11_min_%02d.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMax = "11_max_%02d.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMean = "11_mean_%02d.png" const DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMedian = "11_median_%02d.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for size := 2; size <= 16; size *= 2 { g := gift.New(gift.Minimum(size, false)) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename := fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMin, size) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g = gift.New(gift.Maximum(size, false)) destinationImage = image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename = fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMax, size) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g = gift.New(gift.Mean(size, false)) destinationImage = image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename = fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMean, size) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g = gift.New(gift.Median(size, false)) destinationImage = image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) filename = fmt.Sprintf(DestinationImageFileNameTemplateMedian, size) err = saveImage(filename, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } } }

13. Konvoluční filtry

Potenciálně velmi užitečná funkce z balíčku (knihovny) Gift se skrývá pod jménem Convolution. Ta slouží k aplikaci konvolučního filtru na zdrojové obrázky. Pod pojmem filtrace si přitom můžeme představit soubor lokálních transformací rastrového obrazu, kterými se v případě monochromatických obrazů převádí hodnoty jasu původního obrazu na nové hodnoty jasu obrazu výstupního. Barevný obraz si můžeme pro účely filtrace představit jako tři monochromatické obrazy, z nichž každý obsahuje jas jedné barvové složky (ovšem interní reprezentace obrázku je odlišná). Podle vlastností funkčního vztahu pro výpočet jasu výsledného okolí na základě okolí O ve vstupním obrazu můžeme rozdělit metody filtrace na lineární a nelineární.

Lineární operace vyjadřují výslednou hodnotu jasu jako konvoluci okolí O příslušného bodu [i, j] a takzvaného konvolučního jádra (kernel). Mezi postupy předzpracování obrazu patří i algoritmy obnovení, které se obvykle také vyjadřují ve formě konvoluce. Okolím O, které se používá k výpočtu, je ale obecně celý obraz. Jedná se tedy o výpočetně velmi náročnou operaci. Obnovení se používá pro odstranění poruch s předem známými vlastnostmi jako například rozostření objektivu (též zrcadla) nebo rozmazání vlivem pohybu při snímání.

V dalším textu se však budeme zabývat pouze velmi jednoduchými konvolučními filtry, které pracují nad poměrně malým okolím zpracovávaných pixelů. Velikost konvolučního jádra určuje i velikost zpracovávaného okolí.

Nejpoužívanějším konvolučním filtrem je při práci s rastrovými obrazy bezesporu dvojdimenzionální konvoluční filtr. Jeho užitečnost spočívá především ve velkých možnostech změny rastrového obrazu, které přesahují možnosti jednodimenzionálních filtrů. Pomocí dvojdimenzionálních konvolučních filtrů je možné provádět ostření obrazu, rozmazávání, zvýrazňování hran nebo tvorbu reliéfů (vytlačeného vzoru) ze zadaného rastrového obrazu. Navíc je možné filtry řetězit a dosahovat tak různých složitějších efektů (což vše knihovna Gift pochopitelně podporuje).

14. Příklady jednoduchých 2D konvolučních filtrů

Podívejme se nyní na několik často používaných konvolučních filtrů, které většinou mají jádro o velikosti 3×3.

Obyčejné průměrování filtruje obraz tím, že nová hodnota jasu se spočítá jako aritmetický průměr jasu čtvercového nebo (méně často) obdélníkového okolí. Velikost skvrn šumu by měla být menší než velikost okolí a to by mělo být menší než nejmenší významný detail v obrazu, což je sice pěkná teorie, ovšem těžko dosažitelná. Při aplikaci tohoto filtru vždy dojde k rozmazání hran (alespoň v minimální míře podle velikosti jádra).

Konvoluční jádro filtru velikosti 3×3 pro obyčejné průměrování má tvar:

1 |1 1 1| h= - |1 1 1| 9 |1 1 1|

Jednoduchým rozšířením obyčejného průměrování je průměrování s Gaussovským rozložením. Toto rozložení samozřejmě nelze použít bez dalších úprav, protože by velikost konvoluční masky byla nekonečná. Proto se konvoluční maska filtru vytvoří tak, že se zvýší váhy středového bodu masky a/nebo i jeho 4-okolí (tj. bodů, které mají se středovým bodem společnou jednu souřadnici, druhá se o jednotku liší). Jedna z možných podob konvoluční masky má tvar:

1 |1 2 1| h= -- |2 4 2| 16 |1 2 1|

Všimněte si, že součet všech položek konvoluční matice dává po vynásobení vahou před maticí výslednou hodnotu 1. To zjednodušeně znamená, že se nemění celková světlost obrázku.

Mezi filtry používané pro zvýraznění hran patří Sobelův operátor. Pomocí tohoto operátoru jsou aproximovány první parciální derivace 2D funkce představované obrazem, jedná se tedy o operátor směrově závislý. Směr se u těchto operátorů udává podle světových stran. Sobelův operátor ve směru „sever“ má například tvar:

| 1 2 1| h= | 0 0 0| |-1 -2 -1|

Sobelův operátor v jiném směru lze získat rotací této matice.

15. Sobelův operátor

Sobelův operátor se na rastrový obrázek aplikuje takto:

g := gift.New( gift.Sobel())

S výsledkem:

Vidíme, že tento filtr skutečně dokáže zvýraznit hrany:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "12_sobel.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } g := gift.New( gift.Sobel()) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

16. Obecný konvoluční filtr

Obecný konvoluční filtr se vytváří funkcí gift.Convolution, které se musí předat konvoluční jádro a další parametry – zda se má provádět normalizace, aplikovat filtr na alfa složku, posouvat výslednou barvovou složku o nějakou hodnotu atd. Typickým příkladem je filtr, který vytváří efekt vytlačeného vzorku, jehož jádro lze zadat následujícím způsobem:

filter := gift.Convolution([]float32{ -1, -1, 0, -1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, }, false, false, false, 0.0)

Poznámka: filtr existuje i v dalších podobách – otočení atd.

Výsledek aplikace takového filtru:

Příklad s aplikací filtru:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "13_emboss.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } filter := gift.Convolution([]float32{ -1, -1, 0, -1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, }, false, false, false, 0.0) g := gift.New(filter) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

Můžeme samozřejmě aplikovat i filtr, kde součet položek v jádru nebude roven jedné, což je příklad následujícího ostřícího filtru:

filter := gift.Convolution([]float32{ 0, -1, 0, -1, 5, 1, 0, -1, 0, }, false, false, false, 0.0)

Výsledkem ovšem bude obraz, jehož barvy budou posunuty směrem k bílé (protože součet složek je větší než jedna):

Zdrojový kód příkladu:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "14_sharpen.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } filter := gift.Convolution([]float32{ 0, -1, 0, -1, 5, 1, 0, -1, 0, }, false, false, false, 0.0) g := gift.New(filter) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

17. Automatická normalizace pixelu po aplikaci kernelu

Jedním z parametrů funkce Convolution je i přepínač určující, jestli se má provést automatická normalizace vah hodnot v jádru filtru. V případě, že je normalizace povolena, bude výsledný obrázek zaostřený a bude mít shodné barvy s obrázkem zdrojovým:

package main import ( "github.com/disintegration/gift" "image" "image/png" "log" "os" ) const SourceImageFileName = "Lenna.png" const DestinationImageFileName = "15_sharpen.png" func loadImage(filename string) (image.Image, error) { infile, err := os.Open(filename) if err != nil { return nil, err } defer infile.Close() src, _, err := image.Decode(infile) if err != nil { return nil, err } return src, nil } func saveImage(filename string, img image.Image) error { outfile, err := os.Create(filename) if err != nil { return err } defer outfile.Close() png.Encode(outfile, img) return nil } func main() { sourceImage, err := loadImage(SourceImageFileName) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } filter := gift.Convolution([]float32{ 0, -1, 0, -1, 5, 1, 0, -1, 0, }, true, false, false, 0.0) g := gift.New(filter) destinationImage := image.NewRGBA(g.Bounds(sourceImage.Bounds())) g.Draw(destinationImage, sourceImage) err = saveImage(DestinationImageFileName, destinationImage) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }

18. Obsah následující části seriálu

V další části seriálu o programovacím jazyce Go nejdříve dokončíme popis knihovny Gift a posléze si ukážeme využití vybraných „vektorových“ instrukcí pro urychlení operací s rastrovými obrázky (ovšem i s jinými typy dat).

19. Repositář s demonstračními příklady

Zdrojové kódy všech dnes použitých demonstračních příkladů byly uloženy do Git repositáře, který je dostupný na adrese https://github.com/tisnik/go-root (stále na GitHubu :-). V případě, že nebudete chtít klonovat celý repositář (ten je ovšem – alespoň prozatím – velmi malý, dnes má přibližně šest až sedm megabajtů), můžete namísto toho použít odkazy na jednotlivé demonstrační příklady, které naleznete v následující tabulce:

